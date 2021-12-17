La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort births first Africa’s beach polo

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, has taken its pioneering of uniquely blended African leisure activities to an unprecedented level with the introduction of beach polo, the first ever in Africa.

Speaking on the new entrant to the growing list of Africa’s contextualised packages at the resort, Wanle Akinboboye, president of the award-winning African themed resort, said it is part of the resort commitment to expanding the tourism offerings of the continent and it is geared at growing the tourism economy of Nigeria and the continent.

‘‘This will create new experience and grow the economy as well as bring about development in different aspects especially in job creation, product and service lines, requiring the engagement of many people with the requisite skill and expertise to grow this new offer’’, Akinboboye said.

With the introduction of beach polo came the setting up of a La Campagne Beach Polo Club, which he said would grow the new ‘sportainment’ offering through membership recruitment. Being a member of the club comes with different packages and benefits.

Some of which include access to the resort for daycation; 25 percent and 20 percent discount on accommodation at La Campagne Tropicana Resort in Lagos, Ondo, Koton Karfe, Keffi, Grand Bassam, Cote D’ Ivoire and Ethiopia; 20 percent discount on food and beverages at the resort; priority check-in at all La Campagne Tropicana resorts and hotels and free VIP admission to all La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort shows.

Other benefits are: weekly aerobics at the resort; Sunday family picnic; weekend fishing, kayaking, swimming and other games at the resort; stress management counseling; networking opportunity with other high net worth individuals; cigar club; champagne club; opportunity to spread payment over agreed period; and group tours all over Africa.

He further disclosed that the resort will intensify effort at popularising the sport throughout the country and the continent, with the introduction of a yearly beach polo event to be known as La Campagne Beach Polo Tournament, which will be opened not only to the beach polo club members but to all enthusiasts and lovers of the game.

With the tournament, he said more people will be exposed to the beautiful, robust and entertaining sport, thereby opening the market for auxiliary products especially the ball used for the game, which is specially made and imported, to be produced locally.

Some of the products, facilities and services to be first of its kind ever either in the world or in Africa, produced and patented by the resort in recent years include the longest swimming pool in the world with over six bars, Amosan Mud House (Duplex built entirely from mud materials), Africa International Music Festival, which has the 54 countries in the continent exposing their musical, performance and production as well as cinematograph prowess and jetty with a floating dining lounge and bar, made entirely from waste materials.