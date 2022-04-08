Jazz blows into town again with Lagos International Jazz Festival 2022

After a brief hiatus occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, Inspiro Productions, the organisers of the annual Lagos International Jazz Festival (LIJF), has announced April 29 and 30, 2022 dates for the jazz fiesta this year. Held live last in 2019 and virtually in 2021, the festival resumes live performances and will also be streamed to audiences around the world.

In a statement, Ayoola Sadare, founder and festival director, LIJF, said, “We are glad that we are able to once again resume live performances and the staging of Nigeria’s premier jazz festival – The Lagos International Jazz Festival amidst all the challenges we faced. Our goal of establishing Lagos, Nigeria as a vibrant global Jazz tourism destination alongside cities like Cape Town, Montreal, Montreux, New Orleans, London and Tokyo among others in Africa and the world is still on course. We appreciate the effort of all the artistes, our sponsors and supporters now and over the years for making this happen. They are assured the same quality production and artiste line up they have enjoyed over the years”.

The Lagos International Jazz festival (LIJF) is designed to offer visitors and residents in Lagos world class entertainment attracting jazz and contemporary music lovers to the city and by extension Nigeria. The festival has adopted and incorporated both the April Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) and International Jazz Day to its programme. International Jazz Day On April 30, 2022 is the culmination of Jazz Appreciation Month.

The two-day Lagos International Jazz festival 2022 is scheduled to be held at The Bay Lounge, the largest waterfront lounge in Lagos, which is located at Plot 10, Admiralty Road, Lekki 1, Lagos.

The Lagos International Jazz Festival is supported by STI Plc, insurance giant, The Bay Lounge Waterfront and Lagos Tourism. This year’s admission is strictly by invitation.

Meanwhile, the organisers have promised to unveil artistes that will perform at the festival soon.