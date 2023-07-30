Jack Oswald explores data and statecraft themes in a new book

Jack Oswald with his new thriller– ‘The Wrath of the Madam’ – is set to court criticism as he weaves diverse themes including espionage, statecraft, terror, global data protection laws, and conspiracy around the pertinent issues of parenthood and electoral violence.

The new book follows the publication of his first thriller, ‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’ which was released in October 2020 and attracted global acclaim with famed writer, Stacy Hawks, author of the Ridge Trilogy likening Oswald to writing for the fans of Robert Ludlum, John Le Carr, and Tom Clancy.

The Wrath of the Madam however, is a marked departure from the historical excursions Jack Oswald has come to be known for as it leans heavily on the pillar of deeper human emotions to tell the story of a mother’s love in the face of ruthless non-state actors who bear a grudge about the invasion of their privacy as their medical records are exposed by an investigative journalist.

Jack Oswald is keen to open conversations on the less travelled path of data protection and bring critical awareness to how the handling of data can affect anyone and dislocate relationships in the political, medical, financial, and family spaces.

The wrongful handling of data has provided the basis for many tales of woe in society from fraud to suicide and throws up the need for a call to more responsible protocol in data handling across corporate, public, and personal spaces as contained in this book.

Audiences would be surprised to see the edgy storyline set in a fictitious country called South Oceania. The sheer evil of terror sponsored by victims of data breaches leaves a trail of murder and destruction across continents. The story zigs with precise kills from North America to North Korea, from Russia to the valleys of Gberi Bane in South Oceania.

Just like in his first book, The Man Who Knew Too, Jack Oswald provides lovers of thrillers with an authentic and original storyline where African characters struggle with technology and its adoption, wielding political power and the corruption of absolute power to implement a scorched-earth strategy against their foes.

Interestingly, powerful individuals become the victims of technology and move their well-honed structures of violence across the chessboard in righteous anger as the clock counts down to election day. In their sight is a nurse and single mother who may not be able to stand up to the deep state. Or will she?

The Wrath of the Madam is on sale on Amazon. It has a 13+ rating