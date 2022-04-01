In memoriam: 5 movies that will keep Dejo Tunfulu’s memories alive

Dejo Tunfulu, real name Kunle Adetokunbo, a Yoruba Nollywood comedy actor, writer and producer was announced dead Friday by his son in law on Twitter.

The cause of his death is not known yet.

Tunfulu was from Abeokuta, Ogun State, and was born on May 31, 1972, in Idumota, Lagos Island, Lagos State. He was 49. He would have been 50 next month.

He debuted in 1987, appearing in the Kolawole International Theatre Group’s drama series ‘Apere Ijongbon’.

He rose to prominence for his role in the film ‘Omo Oran’, which starred veteran actor Fatai Adetayo (Lalude).

Read also: Five Bruce Willis movies that will keep him active in fans’ minds

Here are top 5 movies that will keep Dejo Tunfulu in the minds of his fans forever.

Yemi my lover

Adetokunbo played the role Dejo in this 1993 movie alongside Yemi Ayebo and a host of other Nollywood stars some of whom have also died. The film was written by Yemi Ayebo and produced by Olayemi films Production.

Jide Jendo

He starred in the movie ‘Jide jendo’ alongside actors such as Ibrahim Chatta and Kunle Afod in 2020. The rib cracking movie is about a bus that took off from Osogbo motor park to Ibadan with people of different mental illnesses.

Baba Suwe

He was featured in the popular movie ‘Baba Suwe’, a popular yoruba comedy movie from where the late Babatunde Omidina got the popular name ‘Baba suwe’.

Booda Ode

He played the lead role in ‘Boda Ode’. His character was a man trying to get a girl to date him without any luck. Booda Ode means ‘stupid brother’is a comic dance drama that also starred comic actress Mama No Network. It was released in 2017

Were Meji

He acted alongside star actors like Funsho Adeolu, Kunle Afod. His character e was a mechanic apprentice alongside popular comedy actor Okele. The film was produced by L.M Production