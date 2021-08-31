Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort host kids summer camp

This August, Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort organised a 2-week summer camp for the Iconites Kids Club. The camp, themed ‘Learn, Create, Connect, Repeat’, officially kicked off on Monday August 16, 2021 and will end on Sunday August 29, 2021.

Ibom Icon partnered with Voice of Education Africa, a non-government organisation educational outfit, and Chico Kings Entertainment, a popular animation company in Akwa Ibom State, on educative yet entertaining programmes. The summer camp was designed to teach the club members life skills while rejuvenating from the just concluded school session.

The camp, which has two sessions, commenced at 10 am and ended at 4pm daily.

The morning sessions are normally interactive training sessions on topics such as financial intelligence, creative writing, etiquette, teen psychology, while the afternoon sessions are jam-packed with activities like golfing, tennis, swimming, dance lessons among others. The hotel offered tea break with snacks as well as a kiddie’s buffet lunch for the campers.

To crown it all up, the hotel gave six complimentary slots to children from the three host communities of Uruan, to participate in the summer camp.

The camp will conclude today with a pool party where the children will showcase all that they have learnt, with the best performers receiving awards. The hotel is so far impressed with the turn out and hopes to make the Iconites Kids Summer Camp an annual event every August as children break for the summer holidays.