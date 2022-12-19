Hennessy excites Nigeria’s entertainment industry with music concert

Hennessy, a winery brand, has thrilled the Nigerian entertainment industry with its musical concert tagged ‘Artistry Finale Concert’ in Lagos.

The concert, according to the company, is a global platform that brings together some of the most talented musicians in the region for a night of riveting performances.

Hennessy described the event as a platform that has significantly influenced the Nigerian music industry and urban culture over the years. It is also paving the way for some of the biggest names in the Nigerian and global music industry today.

Themed ‘Diffraction’, the concert thrilled the guests in an experience centre filled with custom photo areas, virtual reality games and more.

At the concert, guests showed up pumped and ready to party in their urban casual fits. Trade partners, celebrities, industry giants and influencers and many more, gathered to celebrate the festival that was Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert – one of the biggest since its inception in 2009.

The concert featured the phenomenal dance crew, DNTMT. The main concert got underway with an alternating mix of DJ sets, delivered by DJ Consequence, DJ Crowd Kontroller, DJ Neptune & Hypemen Jerry Shaffer, DadaboyEhis & MC Fish, with an energetic performance from Pocolee.

United in their love for music, the energy of the crowd could be felt from miles away as they all sang along to every song performed by their favourite artists.

The artistes that were part of this year’s concert include; M.I., Vector, Patoranking, YoungJohn, OmahLay, Pheelz, Mayorkun and others.