Headies 2022: Portable faces disqualification over death threats to co-nominees

The organizers of the Headies, a popular music awards show, have threatened to disqualify Portable as a result of an alleged death threat to co-nominees.

On may 25th, Habeeb Okikiola popularly know as portable post a video on his twitter said “ Those are my awards, anybody else who wins, I will ask them to kill the person, if the organizer give my award to someone else, they will die.”

According to the artist, his single ‘Zazuu Zeh’ is far popular than other songs on the list. He also claimed to be more widely known on the street compared to his fellow nominees.

The Headies who have dissociated from any form of violence, abuse, threat or intimidation, requested Portable to retract his statement in the video.

Read also: Headies 2022: Ayra Starr tops female artists with 8 nominations

“We have notified the Nigerian police of Mr. Okokiola’s actions to fellow nominees.

“Also, demand for the immediate retraction of the video as well as a written apology to nominees in both categories and to The Headies has been made.

“Should Mr. Okikiola fail to meet our demands, we will not only disqualify him from participating in The Headies but also enforce the instrumentalities of the law to the fullest

“The general public are hereby implored to disregard the video and stop the dissemination of the same in the public space.”

Portable was nominated as ‘Rookie of the Year’ alongside Fave, Magixx, AV, and Ugoccie also Street-Hop Artiste’ alongside Belle Shmurda, Mohbad, Naira Marley and Goya Menor for Headies 2022