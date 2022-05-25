Headies 2022: Ayra Starr tops female artists with 8 nominations

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, Nigerian female singer, has the most nominations for female artists ahead of the Headies 2022. It is her first nomination for a major award.

Ayra Starr was nominated for Best Vocal Performance (Female), Best Collaboration, Headies Viewer’s Choice, Best Afrobeats Album, Album Of The Year, Best R&B single, Best Afrobeats Single Of The Year and Next Rated.

She was born June 14, 2002 in Cotonou. Ayra Starr began a fashion career at the age of 16 with Quove Model Management before deciding to pursue music.

After covering several songs by popular artists, she posted her first original song on her page in December 2019.

This brought her to the attention of record producer Don Jazzy, and led to her signing on the Mavin Records label.

In early 2021, Ayra Starr achieved mainstream recognition with her debut extended play and its hit track “Away” which spent two consecutive weeks at number four on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 and went to number 17 on US Billboard Top Triller.

This paved the way for the release of her first full length studio album, 19 & Dangerous in August 2021, categorized mainly as Afropop and R&B.

The lead single, “Bloody Samaritan,” peaked at number one on the Top 50 chart, making it the first solo song by a female artist to do.

Ayra Starr debuted on Pandora Predictions chart, and on the 28th August 2021, she was ranked number two on Billboard’s Next Big Sound.