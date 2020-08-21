Harry Song releases Right About Now EP

Harry Song, popular singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist has released a new album – ‘Right About Now’ Extended Play (EP) at a house party recently in Lagos.

The nine-track album is produced by Dalorbeats with features from Davido, Stoneboy, Tufan, Hero, and Rudeboy.

Harry Song says the Right About Now EP is a bodywork from him that he uses daily to encourage himself in achieving things.

He said that three songs are the main tracks in the album and that it is currently occupying number two position online.

Harry Song who is now the brand ambassador for Popl Nigeria—a contact-sharing platform stated that he was in the studio all through the lockdown working on Right About Now EP.

The singer said he has been able to survive as an artist amid the pandemic owing to his ability to monetize his contents online.

“I have made sure my contents are monetized online to make money and sourcing for other little businesses,” he said.

He urged his fans to go online and download the Right About Now and let him know their favourite track in the EP while advising them to remain strong despite the difficult moment in the country.

“I want to tell my fans that the Right About Now EP is out and they should go online and download it and let me know their favourite track,” he said.

“My fans should know they are not alone and that I understand that things are hard currently but they should try and stay strong because things are going to get better,” he added.

Speaking also during the release, Dalorbeats, producer of the album said a lot went into the production of the album, adding that the songs will get global recognition owing to the choice of tone and pattern used in the production.

“When making music you need to check what is trending and try to create your style. My uniqueness is how I play my instruments from my baseline to the bounce of the music,” he said.

He added that the uniqueness of the EP is that Harry Song sang like never before.

Ayodeji Ajayi, brand manager, Popl Nigeria says that the organisation chooses Harry Song as its brand ambassador owing to his unique music which cut across the three tiers of its targeted market.

“Harry Song plays in the high-end entertainment level and it speaks to three tiers of our targeted market which is the youths, the working population, and the entrepreneurs and his music cut across these entire individuals,” Ajayi said.