Greater Nigeria Independence Cruise: Double celebration for Goge Africa as Nigeria turns 61

In 1999, following the debut of the multiple award-winning culture and travel TV show, Goge Africa, on October 1, same day as Nigeria’s Independence Day anniversary, interest in tourism and the appreciation of our cultural heritage was ignited.

In celebration of the two epochal birth anniversaries, Nigeria at 61 and Goge Africa at 22, Goge Africa in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Lagos Ferry Services, feted over 150 people to a boat cruise themed: Greater Nigeria Independence Cruise aboard the expansive MV Adimu Orisa Ferry, along the waterways of Lagos State.

The event, which was a progressive synergy between the government, tourism practitioners, entertainers and water transport sector players led by Lagferry, the doyen of Lagos waterways, featured lip-smacking cuisines, networking parley and lots of entertainment including an electrical performance by Blacky, an ace dancehall musical act.

Strolling down memory lane, Isaac Moses, CEO, Goge Africa, recounted the debut of the show on television and the company’s dedication to the development and promotion of domestic tourism in Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking at the event, Solomon Bonu, special adviser to the Governor on Tourism Arts and Culture, pointed out that the event was put up in a couple of days by Goge Africa with his collaboration, to showcase the viability of Lagos tourism.

He used the opportunity to tell Lagosians, and the whole world that boat cruise is safe and enjoyable in Lagos. He called on everyone to find time to experience Lagos through the waterways.

Noting the importance of the waterways in the promotion of tourism in Lagos State, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, commissioner of Tourism, Arts & Culture, affirmed that: “using the waterway would make it easier for Lagosians to move from one destination to another”. “So, we want to encourage the public to continue to use our waterways”, she urged.

Reiterating the adoption of the waterways as an alternate means of transportation in Lagos, Ladi Balogun, MD, Lagferry, encouraged Lagosians to “see a viable and reliable alternative to road transportation, not only to commute people, but also for entertainment, tourism and social events on the waterway”. According to him, Lagferry, “is setting a standard for everybody, because this is a Lagos for the future, this is what we want to see, we are showing it to the world, we are demonstrating to everyone that yes, and we can do it not only on the road, but also through the waterway. So, this will give way for the multi-modal transportation that we have been preaching since year 2000.”

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion were: Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, permanent secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Tobe Okigbo, chief corporate services officer, MTN Nigeria, and his lovely wife Chioma, tourism entrepreneurs ably represented by Nnenna Fakoya-Smith – Nene-Uwa Hub Ltd, Michael Balogun – Tour2Nigeria, Sam Adeleke – Travel With Sam, Onyinye Oduniyi – Explore Travel Magazine, Farida Bambo Sagaya – Angel Style World Travels and Tours among others.

Nigeria’s movie industry was ably represented by Lillian Amah-Aluko, a highly respected film producer, actress and writer who also contributed to the success of this event.