Gospel movie actor, Baba Gbenro of Abbatoir, is dead

Moses Korede Are, a gospel movie actor and producer, popularly known as “Baba Gbenro” in Abattoir movie produced by Mount Zion Films Ministry, has been announced dead.

The news of Baba Gbenro, who born on 11th of June 1959, was announced on Thursday by Oluwaseun Adejumobi, a co-gospel actor and producer, via his Instagram handle.

He posted Baba Gbenro picture with the caption “Heavens’s Gain Again. A General Has Gone to rest”

A gospel movie director, Adeola Oluwagbemi, also confirmed the news via Instagram with the caption: “Who would have thought this last season was going to be your last with us… We still joked about how Hot season 6 will be. We still talked about the plot twist you’re expecting to see between Gbenro and Martins as touching Cecelia

“Indeed it’s God that truly owns our Future. Thank you for the constant reminder everytime we see to always check up on my Dad. You truly lived and imparted lives sir.

“In the end we’re left with our works and legacies. May we all finish well in Jesus name. Thank you for giving your all to Jesus. Sleep on sir.

“We love you Daddy Moses Korede Are.”

Until his death, he was the founder and International President of Calvary Movies Drama Ministry located in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

Read also: Oldest movie actor in Nigeria, Agbako, is dead

He featured in various christian movies and worked with several christian actors including Toluwalope Israel Adegbo, Damilola Mike Bamiloye, amongst others.

Share