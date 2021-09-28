FPL Media partners LASAA to showcase innovations in advertising

FPL Media, a leading out-of-home advertising company has partnered with the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) to showcase the latest trends and innovations in the out-of-home advertising industry.

The event with the theme ‘Roadmap for the Growth of Signage and Out of Home Advertisement Post Covid-19 in Lagos State’ had in attendance the crème-de-la-crème of the advertising industry.

In a statement, Lanre Ashaolu, managing director, FPL Media disclosed that the conference affords the advertisers in the industry to have a one-on-one interaction with the registered practitioners and get first-hand information on the latest trends and innovations in the out-of-home advertising industry.

Ashaolu added that since the easing of lockdown of the pandemic, there have been a lot of developments and innovations in the outdoor industry that FPL Media was keen to showcase to the industry for their evaluation, campaign planning, and evaluation purposes.

Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat, the deputy governor who was representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged-opened the event. The two-day event had FPL Media showcasing its extensive portfolio and innovative services to the advertising industry.