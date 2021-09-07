‘We made it’, Advertising industry celebrates Covid -19 survivors, exceptional ideas

In spite of the economic and social challenges which Covid 19 pandemic foisted on economies and businesses, the Nigerian creative industry weathered the storm. The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, AAAN is therefore devoting this year’s Lagos Advertising Ideas Festival LAIF award to celebrate the creative industry which through their exceptional ideas stayed through.

With apt theme of the award, ‘’We made it’’ which speaks to the effect of Covid-19 and how the industry has survived it, the industry is celebrating the creative outputs and ideas across the spectrum in movies, music, art, advertising that have broken new grounds with their ideas and creativity through the period.

The chairman of 2021 Laif award committee, Lanre Adisa said this year’s award slated for Saturday November 27, 2021 will be hybrid as the world has decided move on, introducing vaccines to curtail the pandemic.

“The LAIF Award is an international award that has continuously promoted Nigeria’s creative potential in the international circle as well as recognised outstanding creativity and created an avenue for the celebration of world class ideas.

“This year, we will be celebrating ideas and creativity that not only gave us great marketing outcomes, but also changed and transformed how we engage and are entertained. LAIF Awards will extend its recognition to other creative sectors and Ghana that have trail blazed through content creation and also transformed lives”, he said.

In his remarks, Vice President of the Association, Jenkins Alumona commended the governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo Olu who recently promised to lend his support to the LAIF award to make it bigger . Alumona said the governor’s promise indicates that the governor is seeing the potential, the award bring to Lagos in terms of destination branding and tourism.

He emphasized the commitment of the Association to ensuring the highest standards in the entire process as well as fulfilling a mission to drive inclusion of other creative sectors to grow and solidify creative works contribution to the economy in Nigeria and West Africa at large.

Similar to the last edition, activities of the awards will be carried out on the online portal. Advertising agencies are to submit entries through this portal and jurors will be working remotely to judge each category through their profiles. The members of the jury will be representatives of the industry that will create a fair and balanced atmosphere for judging the LAIF entries.