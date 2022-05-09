Fashion takes centre stage as AMVCA kicks off

The Eight Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice is going big with an eight-day plan lineup, including a fashion show, a first of its kind for the award ceremony.

The event which started 7 May 2022, the AMVCAs host an Opening Night Gala, Runway Show, Young Filmmakers’ Day, Content Market Workshop, digital Content Creators’ Brunch, A Celebration of Africa’s Diversity; followed by the Nominees Gala, and lastly the BIG DAY, Awards Night on 14 May.

The Eighth Edition of the AMVCAs is powered by Africa Magic in association with Multichoice and proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

On Monday, 9 May will be Young Filmmakers’ Day with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory academy.

Africa Magic will host industry stakeholders to a special Content Market Workshop on Tuesday, 10 May and a pan-African food festival and cultural day on Wednesday, 11 May.

A Digital Content Creators’ brunch to spotlight the growing popularity of online content creators will be held on Thursday, 12 May followed by a special gala for nominees on Friday, 13 May. The glamorous awards night will be on Saturday, 14 May and aired live on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4pm WAT.

The runway parade featured nine designers from the ‘Design for the Stars’ competition. They include Oseluse Okpamen(Hollerose), Omowunmi pillot, Sophie Chamberlain, Azeezat Alawusa, Obinna Omeruo, Ezioghene Egbelefiyo, Felix Asuquo, Amy Aghomi and Ikechukwu Nwosu.

The first-ever Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) fashion show took place on Sunday, May 8 in Victoria Island, Lagos. Among the models on the runway were singer Yemi Alade and popular event host and entertainer, Denerele Edun.

The show which was hosted by top fashion designer, Mai Atafo, saw Yemi and Denrele thrill the audience with their runway walk, amid cheers from the crowd.

The curvaceous singer was dressed in a strapless black dress which was embellished with braided pink fabric at the front. Denerele, on the other hand, dazzled in a pink and red ensemble with a high collar. He paired the vibrant look with high buckle boots – one of his signature pieces.