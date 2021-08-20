Excitement as Slimcase, hip hop act, Mercy Alexander, become Davies Exotic Homes brand ambassadors

It was happy moments for Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko, aka Slimcase, a hip-hop act and Mercy Alexander, a media entrepreneur/ talk show host, as both were appointed brand ambassadors to leading property outfit, Davies Exotic Homes.

It was fun and excitement recently when the platform officially unveiled them to the public at an event graced by industry heavyweights and giants in Lagos.

Speaking, David Chukwuonu, CEO of Davies Exotic Homes, said: “As you know, one thing that stands Davies Exotic Homes out is our commitment to service delivery as we strive to revolutionaries the property landscape in Nigeria by providing affordable and sustainable housing for Nigerians. We are proud today to unveil our brand ambassadors in the persons of Mercy Alexander, a popular talk show host and hip-hop act, Slimcase. As an actress and a top talk show host, the values of her TV programme, D Gallery and her personality are in tandem with our brand values hence we have appointed her our brand ambassador.

“The same goes for Slimcase who has transformed into an icon for youths in Nigeria and beyond. Both Mercy Alexander and Slimcase’s dedication and handwork stand them out as celebrities to be emulated and so it is with great joy that we unveil them today as our brand ambassador. For us, they are hardworking youths and celebrities to be emulated, emblems of our rich history, bold, captivating, and uninhibited.”

Reacting, Mercy Alexander thanked the platform for appointing her as its brand ambassador and promised to give the property outfit her best.

“I am really honoured to have been appointed brand ambassador of Davies Exotic Homes, a platform out to transform the property landscape in Nigeria by building sustainable and affordable homes for Nigerians. The brand has come a long way and I am proud to identify with it”, Mercy said.

Also speaking, Slimcase said: “This is a very important career move for me. I want to thank Davies Exotic Homes for recognising my talent and giving me this opportunity.”

Davis Exotic Homes is Nigeria’s firm to beat in real estate and related investment. With many projects delivered as promised across the country, the indigenous building, construction, and architectural firm has come of age and is a big player in the Nigerian real estate business.

Since opening its doors to the public, Davis Exotic Homes has been committed to two principles of ‘quality delivery’ and ‘client’s satisfaction’, the ideals that have seen its client base grow faster than anticipated, especially in recent times.

L-R: Mercy Alexander, a media entrepreneur/ talk show host; David Chukwuonu, CEO of Davies Exotic Homes and Oluwafemi Oladapo Oko-Eko, aka Slimcase, a hip-hop act, at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos recently.