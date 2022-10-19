Elesin Oba set to premiere in cinemas

EbonyLife Film’s ‘Elesin Oba’ adaptation of Wole Soyinka, a professor and nobel laureate acclaimed stage play ‘Death and the King’s Horseman, will be premiered in Nigerian cinemas on October 28th.

The screen adaptation was written and directed by the late Biyi Bandele, and would be the first time Soyinka’s works have been made into a feature film.

The film is based on true events that occurred in Nigeria in 1943, between sunset and sunrise, and tells the story of the king’s horseman, Elesin Oba, who must commit ritual suicide in order to follow his deceased master into the afterlife.

His best intentions are thwarted by his sexual desires, resulting in disastrous consequences and a deadly clash with the British rulers of the day. The horseman is unable to fulfill his ultimate commitment to the king, and his spirit wanders the earth, bringing death to the land and its people.

Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman will have a significant, positive impact on our continent, according to Kene Okwuosa and Moses Babatope, co-founders of FilmOne Entertainment, who claim that there is a new wave of indigenous epic dramas guiding African storytelling onto the international stage.

“We are excited to partner with Ebonylife Films in bringing this masterpiece to the big screen,” they added in a statement.

Also, Mo Abudu, CEO of the EbonyLife Group and executive producer of the film, said, “In filming Elesin Oba, we chose to stay close to the original work, which is already well-known globally as a great example of African drama.”

“It’s an honour to see this compelling introduction to African thought and tradition on screen. Its interweaving of European and Yoruba ideals, to depict universal themes of cultural responsibility, has never been more important than now.”

The movie stars Odunlade Adekola as Elesin Oba, Shaffy Bello as Iyaloja, and acclaimed musician Olawale ‘Brymo’ Olofooro, making his screen debut as the Praise Singer.

They are joined by Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, and veteran actors Jide Kosoko and Kevin Ushi. Also featured are Jenny Stead and Mark Elderkin as Jane and Simon Pilkings, Langley Kirkwood, and a special appearance by Ajoke Silva and acting legend Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.