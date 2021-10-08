Eko on Show will put Lagos on global entertainment map, says commissioner

The rich cultural, arts and tourism heritage of Lagos State will launch the state into the global reckoning when Eko on Show, the much anticipated festival, kicks off on Friday October 15, 2021.

The entertainment loaded event scheduled to hold at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos, will attract the attention of foreign investors, especially in the entertainment and tourism sectors to explore the opportunities abound in the sectors in the state.

Uzamat Akingbile, Commissioner for Culture, Arts and Tourism, Lagos State, stated this in Lagos while addressing media on the preparations made by her ministry to ensure a successful festival.

The commissioner, who came in company of the senior officials of the ministry including; Tunji Simon, senior special assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Culture, Arts and Tourism, Solomon Bruno, special adviser to the Governor on Tourism Matters, and Gboyega Akinsule, chief press secretary to the Governor.

Akingbile stressed that the festival would showcase the potential of the state to the world with fashion, food, and entertainment in the spotlight.

She said the festival will highlight the best of Nigerian entertainment including; music, fashion and food, as the ministry is committed to produce international standard musicologists, dancers among others in the creative field.

The commissioner, who is also a pharmacist, noted that the government of Gov Sanwo-Olu has given prime focus on entertainment and tourism to transform the state economy and called on Lagosians to support the government to achieve its desired goals.

The event is the ministry’s effort to make Lagos an attraction for investment, and to be a competitive tourism destination point in Africa.

“This event will help promote Lagos State competitively on tourism and creativity. With this, we are promoting domestic tourism of the state”, the commission explained.

The commissioner further said that the festival is part of the state government celebration of the country’s independence at 61, despite the myriads of socio-political problems and vices that have bedeviled the nation in recent years.

Eko on Show promises to feature on stage, artistes such as Ara, the talking-drummer, Shina Peters, D’ Banj, Davido, TY Savage, among others. Similarly, it will feature comedians including; Ali Baba, Akpororo, and others.

About 500 guests are expected to attend the festival officially, while millions of Nigerians will connect on live streaming to watch the entertainment-packed event.

She also noted that during the festival, Covid19 protocols would be strictly observed in line with the government regulations.