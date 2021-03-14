EbonyLife Place partners Lagos State to host Flavours Of Lagos

EbonyLife Place and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, have joined forces to bring food lovers a unique display of local food at Flavours of Lagos, the first of 12 specially curated monthly events. The event, which was held recently at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, showcased the best of Lagos’ culinary skills and mixology.

Participating chefs and mixologists used locally sourced ingredients to create new, deeply flavored and aromatic recipes. From soups to spicy sauces, ofada to ogogoro, jollof rice to efo riro, visitors experienced the true taste of Lagos.

Commenting on the purpose of the event, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, noted that, “The government’s vision is to make Lagos the preferred destination for tourism and leisure in Africa. The exposure of these exciting culinary creations and indigenous foods is aimed at pinning Lagos on the culinary map, and is part of a broader strategy to use the arts, entertainment, cuisine and culture to build our tourism economy.”

On the day of the event, which was free to the public, the doors were opened between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m at Ebonylife Place, the venue, as residents and visitors to Lagos stopped by to experience cooking demonstrations, food tastings, and a diverse culinary community – from top chefs to creative foodies, all in one space. The great lineup at Flavours of Lagos included chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, food manufacturers and distributors, critics, bloggers.

Mo Abudu, CEO, EbonyLife Place, was excited at hosting the event in her outfit. “We are excited to be partnering with Lagos State with these wide-ranging series of events. Over the next few months, we will be exploring film, fashion, music, social media, health, beauty, traditional cultures and hospitality, in an attempt to reveal what makes Lagos such a compelling destination.”

Despite being a free entry event, social distancing was strictly observed throughout the venue.