Director of Shanty Town movie, Dimeji Ajibola, is dead

Dimeji Ajibola, Director of the popular movie ‘Shanty Town’ is dead.

The news of the filmmaker was announced on Sunday by Samuel Olatunji, Nigerian director.

Olatunji posted, “Dimeji Ajibola was my client and friend. So sad to hear this news. Rest in peace to a great guy! Sad Sunday as the director of Shanty Town passed away.”

Until his death, Ajibola directed visuals including ‘Shanty Town’, ‘Slum King’, ‘Hoodrush’, ‘Ovy’s Voice’, and ‘Wura’ and won several laurels including Best Actor and Soundtrack at the Nollywood Movies Awards, and Best Supporting Actor at the AMAA Awards, Best Movie at the 2012 Green Me Film Festival in Germany,

Ajibola adds to the list of Nollywood actors, including Charles Oluomo (Agbako), Adejumoke Aderounmu, Quadri Oyebamiji, John Okafor, Junior Pope Odonwodo and Amechi Muonagor who have died in 2024.

