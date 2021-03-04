Coming 2 America premieres in Nigeria March 5

The long-expected feature film, COMING 2 AMERICA, will release globally on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. The film which features Nigerian actor, singer and model, Rotimi, will open nationwide in Nigerian cinemas on March 5th as well, from west African film company, FilmOne Entertainment.

Original cast favourites from COMING TO AMERICA return including King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley), Cleo McDowell (John Amos), Maurice (Louie Anderson) and the motley barbershop crew. Joining this star-studded ensemble are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor, making COMING 2 AMERICA the most anticipated comedy film of the year.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Three decades and three beautiful daughters later, Akeem prepares to take over the reins of his homeland of Zamunda. As antiquated gender roles are being challenged within his home, he is also faced with a new dilemma on the outside. While tradition has always required a male heir to take the throne, Akeem feels torn between following custom and creating change. While considering his eldest daughter, Meeka (KiKi Layne), who is the strongest choice, his rival, General Izzi (Wesley Snipes), is plotting a union of dynasties with his son, Idi (Rotimi), as Meeka’s groom. Meanwhile, an ailing King Joffer delivers the shocking news that Akeem has a long-lost son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), in Queens.

Amazon Studios, in association with Paramount Pictures and New Republic Pictures, presents COMING 2 AMERICA, an Eddie Murphy Production/Misher Films Production, directed by Craig Brewer.