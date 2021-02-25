Lagos partners private sector to train 1500 filmmakers

The Lagos State government through its ministry of tourism, arts and culture has launched the Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI).

The aim of the initiative is to make Lagos a destination for a skilled, well- trained workforce for the creative industries, thereby boosting the state’s economy as the sector continues to thrive.

According to the ministry, LACI will serve as a training platform for practitioners in the creative sector on the use of modern technology, to enhance the content and quality of Nigeria’s entertainment. The objectives of LACI are in line with two of Lagos State’s development pillars – education & technology and entertainment & tourism–and will help to attract film productions from around Nigeria, the rest of Africa and the world.

As part of its strategy to fast-track the output of LACI, Lagos State is partnering with two creative firms, Ebonylife Media and Del-york Creative Academy, to enhance the skills and exposure of approximately 1,500 practitioners in the state’s creative industry.

In the training initiative, Ebonylife Creative Academy will offer free, practical three-month courses for up to 480 learners, covering all aspects of filmmaking and media content production. Through its Creative Lagos programme, Del-york will offer a hybrid of online and offline courses for approximately 1,000 students, in filmmaking, media, arts, technology, and digital marketing.

According to Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Lagos State commissioner for tourism, arts and culture, the establishment of LACI is a critical step towards making Lagos the main hub for Africa’s creative industries.