Christmas with the arts

Considering the almost no-celebration in the 2020 festive season due to the pandemic, many eagerly looked forward to an elaborate celebration this year.

So, the festive season is here and Christmas is trending big time. However, if you are a lover of the arts, especially visual, there are many engaging works to see and artists to appreciate this festive season.

There is no lack of galleries to visit as some are within your vicinity.

To enjoy the festive holiday with the creative minds and hands among us, all you need to do is ask around for galleries, google for information and step out to see what the galleries offer.

But one place to be is Omenka Gallery. It is a leading art gallery on 24 Ikoyi Crescent, Ikoyi. At the gallery, visitors enjoy a fine selection of works of established and emerging contemporary Nigerian and international artists working in diverse media.

The good thing about visiting the gallery is that it is located just by the shore of the Atlantic Ocean and hence offers a fresh breeze amid tranquil atmosphere. It also hosts a restaurant overlooking the ocean and under tree shade.

You can also visit Temple Muse. Located on 2 Musa Yar’Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, The Temple Muse offers curated art exhibitions and bespoke events, set within the beautiful setting of an in-house gallery, champagne bar and poolside, which are designed to further inspire visitors. Corporate gifts, luxury hampers and a wedding gift registry are also available in store within the gallery.

As well, SMO Contemporary Art, which specializes in showcasing contemporary art in non-traditional exhibition spaces, focusing on established and emerging artists based in Africa and the Diaspora, is also an outfit to check for quality visual art exhibitions even this festive season.

One of the foremost exhibition spaces SMO Contemporary uses is The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi.

You can visit the boutique hotel to see breathtaking artworks, especially the recent Sense of Self, an exhibition by Olawunmi Banjo, a self-taught Nigerian visual artist, whose enthralling works speak volume of her creative ingenuity.

Curated by SMO Contemporary Art, the exhibition, which opened on November 2, 2021, runs until January 15, 2022 and it is in commemoration of the 10 years anniversary of The Wheatbaker Hotel Ikoyi.

You must not take a room at the premiere luxury boutique hotel before you feast your eyes on the creative works of Nigerian artists because The Wheatbaker is at the forefront of contemporary Nigerian art with its robust and innovative art exhibitions all year round since it opened its doors in 2011.

Again, Alexis Galleries in Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos is worth visiting. The gallery has supported Nigerian artists and art for 10 years and running, hence has enough to thrill you on a visit. It also offers a café and relaxation lounge.

Besides these galleries, you can visit Nike Art Gallery in Lekki, National Museum Onikan, Mydrim in Ikoyi, Pantheon Art Gallery in Lekki Phase 1, among others to feast your eyes on creative ingenuity of master visual artists and emerging ones.

For lovers of theatrical performances, Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions (BAP) is presenting Death And The King’s Horseman, the epic stage play by Wole Soyinka this Christmas at TerraKulture Arena, Victoria Island.

The play runs from December 26, 2021 to January 3, 2022 at the 400-seater Terra Kulture Arena.

There are also many theatrical performances at the National Theatre Iganmu Lagos, among other venues across the country.

As well, movie lovers have enough to feast their eyes and enjoy at the many cinemas in town, which are taking advantage of the respite in the pandemic to showcase blockbuster movies this Christmas.

From Genesis, Silverbird and especially Filmhouse IMAX Lekki on Bisola Durosinmi Etti, Lekki Phase 1, there are many reasons to glue the eyes on the screen once again.

Aki and Pawpaw, a new movie, is trending this season and a must-watch across cinemas.

Just give it a trial and you will delight in doing that. I wish you a wonderful Christmas and New Year with the arts!