Chioma Ogbudimkpa; first-time author, launches Pitch Mastery

With her many engagements, ranging from running Redbutton, a sustainable fashion company, co-founding The Pitch Centre, a full-service startup consulting company, gracing global platforms where her works are features, speaking at international forums, hosting webinars, master classes and seminars, Chioma Ogbudimkpa is truly a very busy entrepreneur.

Yet, she still found time to write a book, which is her best gift to people who aspire and work hard to succeed in their various business endeavors.

On October 3, 2021, the fashion entrepreneur added a new feather to her many honours when she launched her book and became a first-time author.

The launch in Lagos was the culmination of her earlier book tours across countries including; the US, Denmark and Canada.

Titled Pitch Mastery, the book, which was launched at Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a blueprint for founders to master the art of exceptional business pitching, towards winning growth opportunities whilst creating sustainable value and impact in their businesses and communities.

The unique thing about the new book, reviewed by a host of stakeholders in the entrepreneurship ecosystem including; The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Global Invest Her, Nirmala Chellarams Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies of the University of Lagos, and Creative Business Network is that the author offers the readers life experience, challenges faced, how she tackled them, how she gets to where she is today, among other relatable experiences.

It also comes in English and French.

She chronicled her journey from starting a fashion company in 2016, accessing grants, global networks and other growth opportunities. After winning the National and Continental Prize at the Global Creative Business Cup competition in Copenhagen in 2019, and being the first African to be awarded on the CBC stage, Chioma decided to give back by helping new founders learn the art of pitching to enable them access funding and growth opportunities for their startups.

Also, since the award on the CBC stage, she has hosted pitch masterclasses, webinars and workshops across the world with over 2000 founders gaining directly from her coaching.

But she has taken her mentorship for startups further by offering them a guide in her book.

According to her, the book became critical after seeing the impact of her sessions and helping founders achieve their growth dreams.

Chioma has accessed some of the most coveted entrepreneurship opportunities, raised up to $20m in funding for organisations and new founders, helped entrepreneurs build stronger global networks to strengthen their reach and access to opportunities. She brings all that experience to bear in developing this piece.

Speaking on the book, in her opening speech, Chioma noted that it took her two years to write, amid research, consultations and talking to institutions and people in order to get vital information and finally published it in January 2021.

She described the book as very easy and to-the-point guide, amid serving up 10 lessons, helping the readers to identify a unique selling value that will position them for winning, improve their success rate with the most important things in grant writing, partnership proposals and investment pitches, as well as helping them to master how to make high impact pitches and build influence through global networks.

The major highlight of the book launch was the unveiling by Samuel Ayodeji, representative of Franco Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and also the unveiling of the French translation of the book. The book was translated by Sabine Kiwala and Anne Ebinum of Anglo Francais Nigeria Academy.

The launch also witnessed book readings taken by Chidi Koldsweat, chief executive, Donors for Africa Foundation and Ayodeji of FNCCI, as well as a speech by Ayo Muritala of Knewrow Limited, how commended Chioma for taking out time to write and share her wealth of experience for others to benefit from.

But another milestone for the author was the marking of her birthday, which coincided with the book launch.

Pitch Mastery is on Amazon and other platforms.