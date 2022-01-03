Chief Daddy makes a return on Netflix in January

The eagerly anticipated sequel to EbonyLife’s 2018 crowd-pleaser Chief Daddy, is live today January 1, 2022, on Netflix. ‘Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke’, the leading streamer is available on all enabled devices and also offers a competitive mobile-only subscription plan.

Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke is EbonyLife Studios’ latest partnership with Netflix and stars returning castmates Folarin (Falz) Falana, Funke Akindele-Bello, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Shaffy Bello, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Beverly Naya, new additions Rahama Sadau, Broda Shaggi, Uzor Arukwe and a host of talented actors, in what promises to a hilarious start to the New Year.

Be sure to connect with the Beecroft clan today, as this sequel serves up more laughs, chaos, drama and most importantly more heart. The Chief’s family is in a crisis. They have already spent money in their heads and in advance that they just found out they do not have.

Hence, there is a new Queen Bee in the hive, and she has come for all the honey. The will is read, and the Chief’s sins are visiting all the children. His illegitimate but cunning and ambitious daughter has come to claim the throne.

