Celebrate love at Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort this valentine season

It is the season for love and in its tradition, Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort has put together a package to treat guests with different romantic adventures this valentine season. The hotel, which is located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is assuring guests of a memorable experience at the hotel starting from February 13 to 28, 2021.

The resort is kick-starting Valentine’s activities with Ísang Ndisé excursion on February 13th. Ísang Ndisé is an Ibibio phrase, which literally means ‘walk to see’, and in the same spirit, guests will be taken for a day trip to Ikot Abasi, a town rich in history and culture. The trip will offer guests an opportunity to learn about the history of the slave trade and the beginnings of Nigeria as a country. Some of the key attractions that will be explored on the trip include Bridge of no return, Women’s War Museum, Lord Lugard’s Residence, Amalgamation House, Ibeno Beach and more.

Guests will also be entertained to a fun and exciting festivity themed ‘Valentine Laugh and Dine Party’ featuring a red carpet love tunnel, followed by pre-dinner welcome cocktails, special gifts for ladies, a cozy love photo booth, mouthwatering cuisines and a special BBQ buffet. The festivity will feature couples’ games, gift exchanges, comedy, karaoke, ballet dance, DJ & live band.

Couples, as well as, diners will be allowed to add romantic messages to their food menu for keepsake and shall also qualify for the ‘Nominate Your Valentine’ raffle draw to win a free weekend getaway for two.

Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort is also offering lovers a special valentine picnic package at its picturesque and cosmopolitan Marina Club with a smartly packed romantic picnic box filled with culinary delights.

Speaking about the hotel’s activities, Adetope Kayode, managing director, Icon Hotels and Resort Nigeria, stated that, “The love season offers a veritable opportunity for couples to explore and experience the hotel’s calm, enchanting, as well as, serene environment with its sumptuous cuisines. It is a season when we offer our guests the highest standards of comfort and hospitality”.

He further stated that partners seeking a surprise proposal to their lovers are also not left out, as the hotel will be providing the guests with a special romantic package inclusive of a musical serenade proposal and a romantic picnic proposal to help them fulfil their desired aspiration.