Cally Express set for inaugural ride

The great people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states are ready to experience the comfort of water transportation as DMOI Smooth Travels, operators of Cally Express, is set to commence operations in December 2021 to commemorate the yuletide season.

After several consultations with the various stakeholders, DMOI decided to explore the option of providing alternative modes of travel between states to reduce the traffic on the route as well as to alleviate the pain of the commuters. Also, DMOI Smooth Travel motive is to provide safer, affordable, more convenient and comfortable service that will serve all classes of the economy.

According to Michael Odiong, COO of DMOI Smooth Travels, the need to create a convenient, safe and secure water transportation system cannot be overemphasized. “It is our own way of creating a positive impact on the economies of both states, providing employment, increasing wealth and creating a healthier environment by reducing pollution, and taking off the pressure from both state governments. We are creating a safer alternative to reduce the time spent on the road by commuters and reignite the perennial relationship that the two states shared on the water ways”, Odiong said.

He further noted that the project is a PPP venture with the Cross River State government to help ease the transportation problem experienced by indigenes of both states. “We are committed to a great service delivery and fun experience for commuters. This seeks to provide employment for the citizenry, create awareness and increase activities of small and medium scale businesses”.

To further prove their commitment, he noted that Cally Express team has held meetings with host communities on the coastal route to fashion out modalities for cooperation and have also built its own jetty in both states with a fully functional car park, security, and an air-conditioned waiting room. “Our booking App will be functional by January 2022. Our jetty is located at Obutong beach in Calabar, which is 5 minutes away from Watt market and 15 minutes from the airport, while our Uyo jetty is at Ifiayong, Nwaniba, 10 minutes from Ibom Plaza”, he said.

Cally Express is set to commence operation with its inaugural ride on December7, 2021.