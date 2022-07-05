Boy Ryker set to release new EP project

Nigerian rising music talent, Ezugwu Chinecherem Cornelius also known as Boy Ryker wants to consolidate on the success of his recent single, Blessed, featuring Jeriq which garnered over 1.5 million streams across the board.

With new motivation, the rap artist has hit the studio for the recording of his first body of work, an untitled five-track EP. Although the project does not have a release date yet, Boy Ryker is excited and cannot wait to share what he is cooking with the rest of the world.

Raised by his widowed mother after losing his dad to an untimely death in 2005, the singer grew up in a family of eight children. “It wasn’t easy growing up as a child not knowing your dad but that didn’t stop us from being focused in life,” he said.

Describing his debut single, ‘Blessed’ as a career turning point, he said, “Up till this moment, I don’t have the right words to use. All I can say is, thanks to God for making my first music project a success with over a 1.5million streams across all music platforms.”

Read also: J’ray, Nigerian Afrobeat artist finds balance in music, tech

“When I returned from Ghana in early 2021, I linked up with Jeriq right from the night we recorded. I knew the song was gonna change my life and it did, thanks to my producer, Insane Chips for giving me a hit sound. A big shout out also to Jeriq for helping a first-timer in music to be heard, that’s not a common feat. I regard him as my mentor because he motivated me to be who I am today.”

As a young lad, he had his pre-nursery school at Akpala Nursery School, Maryland, Enugu State, and proceeded to Our lady of Lourdes Primary School before moving to Uwani Secondary School in Enugu. He studied Electrical Engineering at Government Technical College Enugu where he studied Electrical Engineering.

On his forthcoming project, he disclosed, “I am already working on a five-track EP that comprises trap/drill and hip hop/rap songs. It’s a rich plate featuring Nigerian music hot kid, and Ghana melody trap star, Yunger Vernna. I don’t want to let out too many details but I can tell all Nigerians for free to watch out for my EP. I do not have a release date yet.”