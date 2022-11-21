Boost for tourism as Lagos pledges support to Awori Day Celebration

The Lagos State Government has promised to support members of Awori Advisory Council in ensuring the success of Awori Day Celebration designed to showcase the cultural heritage of Awori land.

Femi Martins, the special adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, made the promise at a press briefing organised by Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) to unveil the details for the Awori Day celebration.

He stated that Lagos equally endorsed the event because it aligns with the government’s commitment to promoting the cultural heritage of the state, in line with its T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

Martins added that the state government is interested in elevating the status of its cultural heritage, revealing that there are plans to make the Awori Day celebration a top-notch event that will be recognised globally.

According to him, the Awori Day Celebration will enhance the status of Awori sons and daughters within Nigeria and those in the diaspora and will also reaffirm the prominent roles played by the Aworis in nation-building across all facets of life.

Also speaking during the briefing, Prince Adetunji Fadina, the chairman, Awori Day Central Working Committee, said the forthcoming Awori Day Cultural Festival 2022 is organised to showcase to the world the rich culture and tourism products of the Awori people as part of their contributions to the tourism development of Lagos state.

He said the press briefing became very important and urgent to update the public on the approved date for the event and other relevant information about the upcoming festival.

According to him, the festival which had earlier been slated for November 26, 2022, is now scheduled for December 11, 2022, at Police College, Ikeja, to ensure all-inclusive participation from all participants.

He thanked Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support towards achieving success in the preparation for the first Awori Day Cultural Festival.

Michael Olawale-Cole, chairman of the Awori Day Advisory Council, on his part, said that December 11 would bring the Awori people the opportunity to demonstrate the culture of the Aworis in Lagos and Ogun States.

He affirmed that the Awori descendants have a lot of culture from different parts of Lagos, Ogun and in the Diaspora to exhibit to the world and to show that Awori speakers are one, which he said, would make the event the best of its kind.