Bolanle Austen-Peters brings stage drama ‘Motherland the Musical’ this festive season

Over the years, Bolanle Austen-Peters, award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, has stayed true to telling stories that are both authentically Nigerian and culturally important. In line with this commitment, she is set to premiere yet another riveting stage play titled ‘Motherland the Musical’, this festive season.

The play, which is scheduled to be staged in Lagos from December 23 to January 2, 2023, features seasoned actors including Gideon Okeke, Temi Otedola, Uzo Osimpka, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Oluwatosin Adeyemi.

According to Bolanle Austen-Peters, Motherland the Musical promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a spectacle of all our cultural outfits, music and stories. It tells the story of the past, present and future of Nigeria. Situated in a town hall narrative, the conflict areas also look at the issues that are uppermost in the minds of young Nigerians and youths today.

In partnership with MTN Foundation, Motherland the Musical aims to showcase the uniqueness of Nigeria’s history and culture and create opportunities for young Nigerian creatives in arts and culture. It also joins the long list of successful projects the MTN Foundation has partnered with Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions, including Death and the King’s Horseman, Wakaa the Musical, Saro the Musical, Oluronbi the Musical, among others.