Blood Sisters: Mo Abudu’s exceptional comeback from Chief Daddy 2

Given her January release on the streaming platform Chief Daddy 2, which received terrible ratings due to poor storytelling, Nigerian movie lovers did not feel the need to anticipate the release of the Netflix original series Blood Sisters when it was announced around a week ago.

However, the reception for Blood Sisters has been overwhelmingly positive. The Limited series has been a top trending topic on Nigerian Twitter for two straight days.

Blood Sisters is primarily about Sarah and Kemi, two best friends who become fugitives after murdering Sarah’s Husband to be. They find themselves on the run from the police and their victim’s cruel family.

Mo Abudu’s previous films were recognized for portraying riches and affluence, however, the plot of Blood Sisters does not shy away from real-life socio-cultural issues such as police corruption, domestic abuse, illegal immigration among other issues that are very relatable.

Her previous film, Chief Daddy, followed the Beecroft family and told the story of a very wealthy dysfunctional family that was eerily similar to the Ademola family of the brilliantly portrait Blood Sisters, but it fell short of achieving a more realistic angle in the storytelling and had fans questioning the appearance of many of the characters. Blood Sister, on the other hand, made everyone in the cast feel relevant, from the lead to the extras.

Directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang the movie starred some of Nollywood’s best including, Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw, Deyemi Okanlawon, Gabriel Afolayan, Ramsey Noah, Uche Jombo, Kehinde Bankole, Daniel Etim Effiong, Wale Ojo, newcomer Genoveva Umeh among others

Fans on Twitter praised the chemistry between Nancy Isime(Kate) and Ini-Dinma(Sarah) as they showed an astounding portrayal of what a real friendship entails.

On a Twitter space hosted by Olorisupergal, when asked about her toughest part shooting the movie, Umeh said for me it’s hard to step out of the character after you’re done filming but sometimes I can kind of take on this character energy for a while so that I think is the hardest part of filming,” Umeh said.

Read also: Chatroom movie premieres with relatable storyline

Deyemi Okanlawon spoke on shifting from the character role after shooting the movie. On his Twitter account, he said “Kola Ademola definitely affected me more than I care to admit and it took months to get to a semblance of normalcy. Strangely while I still firmly believe aggression should be met with justice, I now empathize with ppl who carry such demons #BloodSisters #BloodSistersNetflix,”

The show has shown rippled effects on the popularity of the lesser-known actors Genoveva Umeh(Timilehin) posted on her Twitter handle that she got over 10k followers on Instagram and over 4000 on Twitter in just two days of the release of the movie on the streaming platform.

Beverly Naya, a Nollywood actress posted a tweet saying, “Blood Sisters ❤️🙌🏾 Finally got a chance to watch all episodes and have nothing but good things to say. Cast, crew, script, shots, locations, wardrobe…everything was just so intentional and well thought out. Such a good watch, well done to the entire team! 🙌🏾💯,”

Akinpelumi Akinboye, Microsoft data analyst and founder of the believer companion blog said “Uncle B didn’t say a single word for over an hour of acting but his body communicated in every scene. That’s how good Ramsey Nouah was in #BloodSisters,”

Other movie experts who also watched the movie had an alternative opinion from the popular reviews it got citing lack of good scripting and forced acting. Ikhide Ikheloa on a Twitter post read, “Blood Sisters. Weak script, burdened by an improbable plot, uneven, mostly contrived acting. Some good actors, good cinematography, This is The Wedding Party without the energy. Started out with great promise, but devolved into sophomoric play acting. I’ll stick to TikTok videos,”

Striking a resemblance to Reno Omokri, former Goodluck Jonathan Aide and outspoken political influencer, fans praised the role of Wale Ojo’s Detective character Chicago. Demola of Lagos @OmoGbajaBiamila tweeted saying So, we’re all just going to act like Reno Omokri didn’t kill his role as Officer Chicago in #BloodSistersNetflix?”