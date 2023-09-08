BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 : Burna Boy dominates with seven nominations

Burna Boy, the internationally acclaimed Nigerian artist, has once again made waves in the music industry as he secured seven impressive nominations at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. The nominations, spanning various categories, highlight Burna Boy’s exceptional talent and significant impact on hip-hop.

Damini Ogulu ventured into new creative terrains, drawing inspiration from the hip-hop genre for his latest musical body of work, “I Told Them”, blurring the boundary between Afrobeats and Hip-Hop genres.

The BET Hip-Hop Awards, known for recognizing the best in the genre, have acknowledged Burna Boy’s exceptional artistry and undeniable influence. The nominations he received for this year’s event reflect his outstanding contributions to the global hip-hop community.

Burna Boy finds himself vying for the prestigious title of “Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year,” a category that recognizes the most exceptional talent in the industry. With his unique style and captivating performances, Burna Boy has undoubtedly earned his place among the best in the hip-hop world.

His hit single, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” featuring 21 Savage, has garnered widespread acclaim and has been nominated for both “Song of the Year” and “Best Hip-Hop Video.” The infectious collaboration showcases Burna Boy’s lyrical prowess and ability to captivate audiences with his infectious beats and memorable hooks.

Read also BurnaBoy surpasses 3 million in 3 days with ‘Big 7’ video

Furthermore, the collaboration with 21 Savage has also earned Burna Boy a nomination in the highly competitive “Best Collaboration” category, solidifying his reputation as a sought-after collaborator and reinforcing his status as a global hip-hop force.

Burna Boy’s electrifying stage presence and energetic performances have garnered him a nomination for “Best Live Performer.” Known for his dynamic concerts and ability to connect with his audience, Burna Boy continues to captivate fans worldwide with his magnetic stage presence.

Recognized for his melodic and infectious tunes and his lyrical prowess, Burna Boy has been nominated for “Lyricist of the Year.” His thought-provoking and introspective lyrics have resonated with fans and critics alike, solidifying his position as a multifaceted artist.

Lastly, Burna Boy’s relentless work ethic and dedication to his craft have earned him a nomination for “Hustler of the Year.” This category celebrates artists with exceptional resilience and determination in pursuing their dreams.

Cardi B and 21 Savage are the leading 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees, with 12 nods each. The two stars are going head-to-head in seven categories – best collaboration, lyricist of the year, hip-hop artist of the year, hustler of the year, best hip-hop video, sweet 16: best-featured verse and song of the year.

Read also 5 ways Burna Boy’s chart topper will change the game for Afrobeats

Drake is next in line with nine nods. He is followed on the leaderboard by Burna Boy and DJ Khaled with seven nods each; J. Cole with six nods; Coi Leray, GloRilla and Jay-Z with five shakes each; Lil Uzi Vert with four; and DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion and Metro Boomin with three nods each.

As the BET Hip-Hop Awards draws closer, fans eagerly anticipate Burna Boy’s potential victories in these seven categories. If successful, these wins will undoubtedly cement his position as one of the most influential and accomplished artists in the global hip-hop landscape.

Fans can start voting for DJ of the year, producer of the year, and best hip hop platform on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at noon ET on the BET website, where more information about the awards is also available. All eyes will be on Burna Boy as he competes for the coveted titles and continues making an indelible mark on hip-hop.