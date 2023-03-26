Bet Africa celebrates Redemption’s 100th episode

BET Africa, a leading provider of quality content from Black creators and the champion of Black content and culture, is celebrating the 100th episode of one of its biggest daily drama productions of the year, Redemption. Since its premiere in September last year, the daily drama has been serving audiences a double-dealing dramatic story centred around the close-knit and respected Zikode family and the legacy of their mega church.

The explosive centennial episode comes in guns blazing as the peak of the story unfolds. There’s a fire at the Zikode church, a gun has gone missing, and bloodshed is on the cards. Who is the unfortunate victim?

“The Redemption storyline is one that has resonance with African communities and audiences, so we’re extremely proud to take stock of Redemption’s success at this pivotal time in the story and in the 130-episode production. The show has had a phenomenal reception, and speaks directly to BET’s mission to intersect content, community and culture, serving as the destination for all forms of Black expression as well as the gathering place for Black creators, Black talent, and Black communities,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President, General Manager and Lead, BET International.

The production of the daily drama is one of the biggest productions for BET Africa in terms of performance in 2023 and supports Paramount Africa’s commitment to authentic African storytelling and use of multi-lingual content. The production reached new heights on the channel this year with over 2.3 million viewers to date and an average of around 80 000 viewers per day. It is the number one show on BET Africa for 2023 to date.

Apart from the stellar production, the success of the show can be attributed to a cast that adds an exceptional flair to the dramatic and duplicitous characters and storyline. Africa Movie Academy Award winner, Tina Jaxa plays a devout pastor’s wife and matriarch, Evelyn Zikode. The grande dame is the wife of Pastor Simon Zikode, who is played by one of South Africa’s favourite actors, Themba Ndaba, the head of the mega church (and questionable) custodian of the Zikode legacy.

Decorated actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge, played criminal empire villain Basetsana, until her character’s untimely death. She spent 20 years behind bars after taking the fall for Pastor Zikode, who had murdered his father-in-law decades before.

Critically acclaimed South African Film and Television Award winner, Seputla Sebogodi is also on the cast and is joined by Kwanele Mthethwa, Yonda Thomas, Pearl Modiadie and Sparky Xulu.

Redemption also gives a platform to new and emerging talent such as Nkone Mamejta and Toka Mtabane who both launched their budding acting careers on Redemption.

“This has been such an amazing experience for me as an actress, and I am honoured to be part of such a momentous milestone. Being part of the Redemption cast has enforced growth in my craft and the journey of the production has been unforgettable. I am so excited to see where else Faith will take me and viewers should join me on this journey,” said Kwanele Mthethwa.

The storyline continues to heat up as BET Africa recently introduced two new characters, Siphiwe Mtshali, who plays Toolkit, and starlet Luyanda Zwane who plays Nomonde – a wolf in sheep’s clothing who unlocks Pandora’s Box and wreaks havoc on those around her.

Stay tuned to see all the drama unfold on Redemption from Monday to Thursday, at 17:00 WAT, and repeats at 20:30 WAT only on BET Africa DStv Channel 129.