Prime Video to enter Nollywood with ‘Gangs of Lagos’ movie

Prime Video, a global streaming service platform, has said it plans to enter the Nollywood industry with the launch of its first African Original movie, Gangs of Lagos, on April 7, 2023 in Nigeria and worldwide exclusively on Prime Video.

According to the company, Gangs of Lagos produced and directed by Jáde Osiberu is one of the most highly anticipated films to come out of Nollywood, the world’s second largest film industry.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video said as the first Nigerian Original to launch on Prime Video, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ sets the tone and standard, with the authentically Nigerian storyline in a genre that is so popular around the globe, making it a movie for audiences at home and abroad.

Mba-Uzoukwu said the movie is a unique story about family and friendship, against the action-packed backdrop and striking set pieces of the streets of Lagos.

Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video said Gangs of Lagos launching will truly be a global cultural moment that marks the beginning of a new era in storytelling, where audiences everywhere can see the full power of Nigerian and African voices and the depths of our continued commitment to the local TV and film industry.

“At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices to create spectacular stories and events that audiences can connect with wherever they may be,” Mitchell said.

On her part, Jáde Osiberu, director and producer of the movie said she is thrilled to be introducing audiences to this epic storyline and A-List talent from Nigeria with the launch of Gangs of Lagos,

Osiberu noted that the movie presents a great opportunity to elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale with Prime Video.

She said that ‘Gangs of Lagos’ is a high-stakes, gritty, and hard-hitting action crime-thriller, with an authentic storyline centred on a group of childhood friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

It features elaborate set pieces, action scenes, and engaging dialogue, balanced by a high-octane pace and emotionally grounded story at its core. Starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Chukwuka, and Iyabo Ojo.

Gangs of Lagos builds on Prime Video’s commitment to delivering local and authentic African films and series to a global audience, including an exclusive overall deal with the director and producer of the movie, Jáde Osiberu and her production company Greoh Studios, who recently brought Prime Video customers the top-performing, crime-thriller, Brotherhood.

As well as an exclusive commissioning slate deal with Nemsia Films, beginning with Breath of Life launching later this year.

Prime Video is also the home of some of Nigeria’s biggest theatrical movies with exclusive licencing agreements with Inkblot Studios and Anthill Studios, bringing customers box-office hits King of Thieves, Hey You!, Palava!, as well as other TV series Beyond the Veil and Grind.

Others are Prime Video’s Nigerian Original unscripted comedy series, LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, hosted by acclaimed comedian and all-around entertainer Basketmouth, launching later this year.

The Nigerian content joins Prime Video’s selection of global Amazon Original and Exclusive series and movies, such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, Riches, and Coming 2 America.

