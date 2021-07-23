As anticipated, Biggie comes with new intrigues this time

In 2006, when Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) debuted, it got many Nigerians glued to their television screens. Well, that was because of the intrigues, twists and drama that were on display by house mates in Biggie’s house, which also made the reality TV show a must-watch.

Call it a contest or fight, the reality is that healthy rivalry has always been the reason for both the housemates and viewers.

Of course, the rivalry is always raised a notch higher in every edition and MultiChoice Nigeria, the organisers of the reality TV show, always offer new excitement to make each edition unique from the previous ones.

However, the pay TV company is at it again. It has rolled out the 2021 edition of the famous BBNaija reality TV show and viewers are already talking.

But the key point in this year’s show, according to the organisers, is its uniqueness.

Though not tagged a name yet, this year’s Big Brother Naija is going to be unique in all respects, going by the plans of the organisers.

Well, the only similarity is that it is going to last for the normal 10 weeks (72 days). But every other thing is different this time.

First, the call for auditions in May and the conclusion of the audition took many by surprise.

Then, for the first time, BBNaija will feature double launch shows on July 24, and 25, 2021. The organisers called it launch weekend and that every other detail remains intriguing for the viewers to unravel at the two launches. As well, they insisted there will be surprises, hence viewers are urged to watch both shows from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29, with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

Also, another first for this year’s show is that BBNaija fans in the United Kingdom, the Caribbean and other parts of the world will have access to the live 24/7 show via Showmax, the African online streaming service.

What seems to be the biggest uniqueness and difference, which this year’s sixth season, is bringing to the table is the unimaginable prize money. This year, the organisers are offering a whopping N90 million as total prize for the winner, which is the biggest reality TV show reward on the continent.

So, the rivalry will get to the highest peak this time as housemates will do and undo ‘things’ to win the ultimate prize. But they should be aware that Biggie is always watching, some may be disqualified and forcefully evicted.

Another change is that there will be no SMS voting for this season. All voting, according to MultiChoice, will be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

As well, the season 6 show will run 24/7 on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Jolli packages on channel 29. But it will offer subscribers on higher packages more voting opportunities.

For the first time also, the show will not entertain outsiders from visiting the Big Brother House to meet housemates, meaning no interference this time.

Moreover, that decision is in line with the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, hence MultiChoice Nigeria has assured that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures would be followed throughout the show.

The change also affected sponsorship of the show. This year, Abeg is the headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 6, while Patricia is the associate sponsor.

While the changes are expected in a fresh edition, John Ugbe, chief executive officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, concluded on the need for new twists and surprises saying, “With each season of BBNaija, we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers. For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards”.

So, do not forget to tune in this weekend Saturday and Sunday for the double premiere show of BBNaija Season 6!