BBNaija lockdown reunion show premieres Thursday

The moment you have all been waiting for is finally here! BBNaija fans from across the African continent can finally see their favourite lockdown housemates’ set things straight on the BBNaija Reunion Show.

Lockdown Edition, which premieres Thursday, 17 June on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) at 10pm and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) at 10:30pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Fans of the BBNaija reality TV show get the chance to look back at all the incredible moments from the Lockdown season, especially the fiery moments amongst the ex-housemates. Let’s not forget the heated and lovey-dovey relationships in the house. Are the ships still sailing?

BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will get down to the nitty gritty with his controversial questions, which we love! This is certainly a reunion you do not want to miss.

The Lockdown reunion will be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Max and Plus packages.

The Lockdown reunion will be available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga and GOtv Max and Plus packages.

For more information, please visit BBNaija page on the Africa Magic Website and follow the Big Brother Naija social media fan pages on Instagram: @bigbronaija and Facebook: @BigBrotherNaija.

Headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 6 is Abeg and associate sponsor is Patricia.