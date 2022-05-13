AMVCAs set to thrill Africa tomorrow

On Thursday March 17, 2022, Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice Nigeria rekindled hope for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), the spectacular continental show, which couldn’t hold last year due to the impact of the then ravaging pandemic.

Tomorrow, May 14, 2022, some select guests will be live at the event, while millions of eyes will be on the screens to watch the enthralling award show, cheer their fans and celebrate with the various winners.

But there has been merriment even before the grand finale. Since May 7th, the organisers have been thrilling viewers and the audiences, especially in Lagos with a specially curated eight-day event lineup, which has really spiced up the 8th edition of AMVCAs.

From the Opening Night Gala, which held at The Monarch Event Center, Lekki, Lagos last Saturday, an enthralling opener, to the Content Market Day at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, to the first-ever AMVCA Culture Day tagged ‘A Celebration of Africa’s Diversity’, which treated guests with doses of African food, art, fashion, music, and games at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel Lagos, to the a special gala for nominees today and many others, this year’s AMVCAs is living up to expectations, while the climax tomorrow is expected to throw more excitement at the audiences.

Yet again, tomorrow’s event, which is the climax of the eight-day event lineup for the 8th AMVCAs, is more promising, especially with the quality of the hosts spicing the fun right from the red carpet.

Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Uti Nwachukwu and Sika Osei, who are top media personalities and fashion icons in their right, are the red carpet hosts for the night.

Spicing the awards, the popular quartet will be on ground to interview attendees tomorrow and catch every fashion moment as well as predictions of the biggest wins for the night.

Obviously, Toke, Ebuka, Uti and Sika are no strangers to the AMVCA red carpet.

Meanwhile, Victor Okhai, head judge for 8th AMVCAs, is promising the most exciting show as the best will carry the day.

From the organisers angle, Busola Tejumola, executive head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, is assuring Nigerians, continent-wide and global audiences a wonderful show tomorrow.

“We are focused on shining the light on the many aspects that make the African film and television industry truly magical and beaming that magic to millions of Africans who watch the awards every year”, she said.

Amstel Malta, the lead sponsor of the show, is promising full of several exciting features and tons of Amstel Malta drinks for the guests.

But another highlight of the awards this year will be the return of the Best Dressed Male and Female categories in recognition of the best-dressed guests on the red carpet and will be voted for on the night of the event.

Attendees interested in this award are to be on the red carpet between 4pm and 5:30pm to have their pictures taken in a specially designed AMVCA photo booth. The top 20 – 10 men and 10 women – will be shortlisted by an AMVCA Style Council and shared on Africa Magic’s Instagram page @africamagic. Fans will be given the opportunity to vote using the ‘like’ icon for their favourite, best-dressed guest between 6pm and 8pm. The male and female pictures with the highest ‘likes’ will win the coveted awards and be announced on stage.

Viewers at home can follow every moment of the show, which will be aired live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 4pm WAT.

It would be recalled that the nominees for the awards were unveiled on March 19, 2022 in a special broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 9 pm.

So, tomorrow’s grand finale event is to recognise and reward the winners among the many nominees.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.