9ice, Reminisce, DJ Neptune for premiere of Mimi

The finest of Nigeria’s music superstars will on Thursday, May 13, 2021 converge at the much- talked- about Wave Beach in the heart of Lekki, Lagos for the premiere of Mimi, one of the most anticipated movies of 2021.

The movie is from the stable of 007 Global Limited and in conjunction with SBD Global and Aul Media Studios.

The high-octane event, which has been themed the ‘’Movie and Music Concert’’ (MMC), would feature a movie premiere for Mimi and a concert rolled into one showpiece event with all the glitz and glamour typical of an event of that magnitude with Nigerian superstars such as 9ice, Reminisce and DJ Neptune on the wheel of steel. Ali Baba, Yvonne Jegede, Tobi Bakre will be hosting the event along side Kiekie and Gbenga Adeyinka

Mimi, the movie, features an array of Nollywood stars like Ali Baba, Ireti Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Prince Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lateef Adedimeji, Lizzy Jay, Bianca Ugowanne, Hafeez Oyetoro, Olaniyi Afonja, Kiekie, Stephanie Isuma, Omotunde David, Taiwo Adeyemi, Bro Bouche, Semilore Adewumi of Broadway TV, Timi Agbaje, Officer Woos, and other amazing stars.

Mimi, which is set to be screened in more than 60 cinemas across the country, is expected to be watched by more than 300, 000 people at the cinemas.

For the very first time in Nigeria, movie premiere tickets will be sold. The ticket is said to cost N100, 000 and it will attract couple. The movie tells the story of a daughter of a billionaire, Mimi who despises poverty and poor people so much. In a twist of event, she found out her extremely rich parent weren’t her biological parent and her real parent ‘sold’ her off at a young age to raise some funds to train her siblings. However, in a bid to make her more responsible, her rich parent made her spend two weeks holiday with her biological parent who lives in abject poverty.

The event is sponsored by JAC Motors, Wakanow, Media Slice, and Wave Beach and attendees can win for themselves a return trip ticket to Kenya, a brand-new car, and a plot of land courtesy of Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited.

The movie is directed by fast- rising movie director Samuel ‘’Bigsam’’ Olatunji, the director of Dear Affy and executive producer of Seven and a Half Dates.