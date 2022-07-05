8 movies, shows to expect on Netflix in July

Summer is approaching, and many people would be taking a break from work to relax. Whether or not you are not planning on traveling, Netflix has some good shows and movies to keep you company

This July, you can expect an array of exciting original movies, as well as some classics from Netflix including:

July 1: Stranger things season 4

Stranger Things is a show set in 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. It kicked off with the disappearance of local kid Will Byers, which resulted in a whole lot of confusion and conspiracy. It turns out that the nearby Hawkins National Laboratory has, in searching for the perfect weapon to end the Cold War, been messing around with the supernatural. It somehow broke through to a demonic dimension called the Upside Down, which unleashed monsters like demogorgons and, ultimately, the Mind Flayer.

Season 4 so far might be the role of Jamie Campbell Bower’s character in tying everything together, including the long-desired explanation of the mythology behind the Upside Down. The fate of characters like Nancy, who was caught in Vecna’s clutches at the end of Volume I, and Eleven, who went on a mission to regain her telekinetic powers, come next in the threads we expect to be tied at the end of this fourth season. We also can’t forget that Joyce and Hopper have officially reunited in Kamchatka, Russia with the help of Murray Bauman, and Steve has suffered some demobat bites, so his health is also of the utmost importance.

July 6: Girl in the picture

Girl in the picture directed by Skye Burgman tell a story of a young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystering about the womans true identity, and the murderous federal figitive at the center of it all.

The woman at the heart of the film is Sharon Marshall, a woman who died under mysterious circumstances in 1990, leaving behind a man claiming to be her husband and her son. After Marshall’s death she may not have been exactly who she said she was or who she thought she was. Let’s just say, Sharon Marshall was not her real name and her family was not exactly her real family. The documentary follows the search to solve what really happened to Marshall and who she really was.

July 8: Prophetess

Prophetess is a 2021 comedy-drama directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. It follows the story of a prophetess in a small rural town who makes predictions about the future in exchange for money. One day she becomes an overnight sensation and popular among the Nigerians when she correctly predicted both the Arsenal’s triumph at the UEFA Champions League as well as the winner of the Big Brother Naija television reality show during an Instagram live session with Dipo, an On-Air personality (OAP) and social media influencer.

People start to believe her statements and even make huge bets on a local football club called Wonder Boyz soon after when Ajoke claimed that Wonder Boyz would defeat league table topper Gidi Boyz. The owner of the popular betting company acknowledges the prediction and he attempts to involve in match-fixing in order to not let the Wonder Boyz win the match. With her life in danger, she elicits the help of her sister, who at the time is trying to cater for their mother’s medical needs.

July 14: Kung Fu Panda: The dragon knight

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight tells the story of Po (Jack Black) as “The Dragon Master”, who goes on a journey to save the world from destruction after being wrongfully accused of destroying a village using a magical weapon.

He teams up with English Knight Wandering Blade to go on a quest to clear his name. They go on a search for four powerful weapons, which have the capability to cause huge amounts of damage to the world if they fall in the wrong hands all the while dealing with each other’s clashing personalities.

July 15: Persuasion

Persuasion by Jane Austen is a satirical romance that follows the love story of Anne Elliot and Frederick Wentworth. After Anne is persuaded by her family and Lady Russell to reject Wentworth, Anne loses her youthful happiness. When Captain Wentworth comes back into her life, Anne starts to regain her youth.

Persuasion tells the story of a second chance, the reawakening of love between Anne Elliot and Captain Frederick Wentworth, whom eight years earlier she had been persuaded not to marry. Wentworth returns from the Napoleonic Wars with prize money and the social acceptability of naval rank. He is now an eligible suitor, acceptable to Anne’s snobbish father and his circle, and Anne discovers the continuing strength of her love for him.

July 22: The Gray Man

The Gray Man is a thriller that follows a former CIA operative on the run in Europe who is being hunted by his former colleague.

The movie tells of a former CIA operative now renowned as the ultimate killer for hire, is on the job in Syria and Iraq. To his shock, he learns that a team sent in to rescue him now has him targeted for elimination. On the run, Gentry slowly realizes that huge forces are marshaling against him, from his former government to the one man in England he always trusted.

July 25: The ghost and the tout

The ghost and the tout Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, tell a story of a young lady who grew up in a ghetto and meets with a ghost after an unfortunate incident takes place. Soon after, her life is thrown into one drama after another in a chain of events that only she can see and understand.

July 29: Uncoupled

Uncoupled, produced by Jeffery Richman tells the story of a newly single Michael, who thought his life was perfect until his husband of 17 years decides to walk out the door. Suddenly he finds himself losing who he thought was his soulmate, and now needs to navigate the single life as a gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.