4 African countries that have won Miss Universe

The Miss Universe pageant, one of the most prestigious international beauty competitions, has long been a platform for celebrating beauty, intelligence, and cultural pride. While the crown has travelled across continents, African countries have made their mark with victories that have inspired generations.

In the just concluded 2024 Miss Universe competition in Mexico Nigeria’s Chidinma Adetshina emerged first runner up and was ultimately crowned Miss Africa and Oceania. This was a huge fit as she was the only African in the top 5.

Here are the five African countries that have triumphed in the Miss Universe pageant: Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, and Angola.

1. Namibia: Michelle McLean (1992)

In 1992, Michelle McLean from Namibia made history by becoming the first Miss Universe from Namibia. At just 19 years old, Michelle’s radiant charm and poise won over the judges. Her victory was especially significant as Namibia had only recently gained independence in 1990. Michelle used her platform to champion humanitarian causes, including education and child welfare, leaving an enduring legacy in her country and beyond.

2. Botswana: Mpule Kwelagobe (1999)

Mpule Kwelagobe made Botswana proud when she clinched the Miss Universe crown in 1999. Her win was groundbreaking, as it marked the first time Botswana participated in the competition. Known for her intelligence and eloquence, Mpule impressed judges during the final question round by discussing pressing global issues like HIV/AIDS. Since her victory, she has become a global advocate for health and development, cementing her status as an inspirational figure in Africa and worldwide.

3. South Africa

South Africa has a remarkable history at Miss Universe, boasting three titleholders:

Margaret Gardiner (1978): Margaret became the first South African and African woman to win Miss Universe. Her timeless beauty and elegance set a high standard for future contestants.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (2017): Known for her empowering speech on self-defense and women’s rights, Demi-Leigh captured the crown with her confidence and determination.

Zozibini Tunzi (2019): Zozibini’s victory was a landmark moment, celebrating natural beauty and African heritage. Her advocacy for gender equality and her embrace of her natural hair inspired women across the globe, redefining conventional beauty standards.

4. Angola: Leila Lopes (2011)

Leila Lopes, crowned Miss Universe in 2011, brought pride to Angola with her graceful demeanor and stunning beauty. She used her platform to promote environmental sustainability and HIV/AIDS awareness in Angola.

