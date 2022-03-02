15th Headies Awards to hold in the US, first time outside Nigeria

The Nigerian music academy the Headies has announced that the 15th edition of the Headies will be hosted in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America.

The award will be held on July 2, 2022, in partnership with the US consulate.

This is the first time the legacy award ceremony has left Nigeria, choosing to take it to the diaspora and creating a new path for the future of the event.

There are also new categories to further expand the scope of celebration, and promote inclusivity in the entire process. One of the new categories includes Best Music Exec: A category rewarding the music professionals behind some of the biggest wins.

Also, the Headies’ Next Rated Category will now be giving out a Bentley. Whoever wins the Next Rated will get a Bentley 2022 model.

One of the show’s hosts, Joey Akan noted that the organisers don’t want artists giving their cars to their managers. They want a vehicle that stars can drive and take pride in.