UNESCO’s World Radio Day: New radio project to offer vital support for diaspora workers

A new radio project set to provide psycho-social support for migrant workers across the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the Americas, Asia, and Europe was launched on Tuesday.

Spearheaded by a diaspora-based mental health expert and former media broadcaster, its luncheon is expected to commemorate UNESCO World Radio Day, an event to mark the impact of radio as a broadcast medium used to not only entertain billions but change lives.

“Our initiative seeks to address the psycho-social challenges faced by immigrants, providing them with a supportive platform tailored to their unique experiences,” remarked the founder.

The inception of the initiative, known as JapaCity, finds its roots in the founder’s personal journey as a mental health nurse clinician who encountered formidable obstacles upon immigrating to the United Kingdom.

Confronting racial prejudice, discrimination, and subsequent mental health difficulties, the founder was galvanised to establish a platform offering solace and guidance to immigrants navigating the psycho-social complexities of relocation.

More than just an online media app, JapaCity is expected to represent a transformative force harnessing digital technology and international migration to bolster the psycho-emotional well-being of immigrants.

The initiative boasts partnerships with African radio stations, leveraging relay station technology to broadcast culturally tailored programming to the diaspora.

Key features of JapaCity include diverse content streams sourced from partnered African radio stations, cultivating a rich tapestry of culturally inclined programming. A flagship livestream programme, SAFE SPACE, takes center stage, delivering vital psychological and emotional support for immigrants.

Additionally, the platform offers anonymous “live-call-in” and ‘live-chat’ options, facilitating direct communication for immigrants seeking assistance from expert counselors. These features collectively position JapaCity as a comprehensive and empathetic digital solution catering to the psycho-social needs of the immigrant community.

“The journey of our founder underscores the significance of our project. Drawing from personal trials, we aim to bridge the gap in mental health support for immigrants,” shared a spokesperson for JapaCity.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, JapaCity recognises international migration as a force for positive change when effectively harnessed. The project endeavours to provide targeted, personalised support for immigrant healthcare workers, nurturing resilience and mental well-being.