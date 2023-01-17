Registration, entries for 5th Africa Youth In Tourism Innovation Summit, Challenge 2023 start on high note

Africa Tourism Partners, the organisers of Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit, wishes all its partners, stakeholders and the entire global travel and tourism community a happy and fulfilling New Year ahead.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition of Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit (www.youthtourismsummit.com) is scheduled for May 31 to June 2, 2023 in Namibia. Registration and entries for the summit as well as Tourism Innovation Challenge 2023 are open. The Innovation Challenge is open to African youth and entrepreneurs below the ages of 35.

The Innovation Challenge is an exclusive platform being provided to innovative African youth in travel and tourism looking for funding, partnership and mentorship opportunities to present their projects to the global marketplace in order to find the required support for their programmes.

Each nomination or entry should clearly indicate project vision, uniqueness, authenticity and rationale. Clarity on evidence of innovation in travel and tourism or related industry challenges being solved in Africa, sustainability of the impact of the project, timelines, the kind of support required are some of the key factors to be included in the entry submission.

The Summit is a continental platform for youths in tourism, travel, hospitality, aviation, academia, and all related industries to connect, engage, learn and grow. Undoubtedly, it has grown and increased in impact and popularity over the past four years.

This is evidenced by the increasing interest from stakeholders across the globe, number of participants and entries received for the Youth Innovation Challenge each year.

For the year 2023 and to date, registrations have been received from over 22 countries following the announcement and opening of registrations for the Summit and entries for 2023 Innovation Challenge.

The challenge has been running from December 8, 2022 and closes on February 28, 2023. Shortlisted project promoters will be informed on March 15, 2023 and top 3 will be announced on June 2, 2023 at the summit in Namibia.

Youth, start-ups and entrepreneurs involved in special travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation technological innovation are encouraged to enter the challenge early to avoid disappointment.

However, there are many reasons to enter for the 2023 edition of the challenge.

There is $1000 grant seed for the winner, while the first and second runners up will get $500 grant seed each.

The challenge offers other opportunities such as complimentary enrolment for short courses provided by UNWTO, complementary enrolment as a trainee of the Africa Youth Innovation Hub, mmentorship, partnership, potential funding support and career opportunities.

As well, it affords an opportunity to be part of an established network of Africa Youth in Tourism Mentors and Innovators.

For registration and challenge entry, visit www.youthtourismsummit.com.