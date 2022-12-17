PMAN unveils new corporate office in Lagos

The new corporate office of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) was unveiled in Lagos yesterday.

The multimillion naira building, which reflects the corporate identity of the Nigeria music industry, is an indication of the dynamic vision of the leadership of the association and its members.

Located at 4B, Hammed Kasumu Street, Chevy View Estate, Chevron, Lekki, Lagos, King Sunny Ade, a Nigerian music legend, performed the tape cutting ceremony, ushering in members of the association, guests and the media into the new edifice.

Sunny Ade, a one-time president of PMAN, described the edifice as a historic feat, adding that the current leadership of the association has done well in leaving a lasting legacy for the contemporary generation of musicians to leverage on.

“The new office befits the status of PMAN and the secretariat is part of the new vision of the association.

“With the new office, musicians can now feel a sense of belonging because the leadership is more focused on providing solutions to problems of the association,” the veteran musician remarked.

Sunny Ade made an appeal to the entertainment journalists to promote the association so that it would keep its tradition of representing the ideals of the Nigeria music industry and artistes.

He noted that the infighting, which had rocked the boat of association, affected unity and progress of PMAN in the past, but the present leadership has navigated the murky waters to change the narrative of the umbrella body of musicians in the country.

Speaking at a media parley, Pretty Okafor, PMAN president, said that the new edifice represents the new image of the association and befits the status of Nigerian musicians both home and abroad.

He explained that the resources used in erecting the building were proceeds from the purse of the association members. Okafor noted that the Nigerian music industry has revolutionized music both at the continental and global stage with the afrobeat and hip pop genres as the world now listens and plays Nigerian music.

“The Nigerian music industry has taken over the world. The world now listens to our music played at various functions in Europe, America, Asia and Africa.”

“The afrobeat has assumed unprecedented heights with global acceptance. This is a great development indeed,” Okafor said.

Read also: The Cavemen treat fans to classic Highlife music at Trace Live

The PMAN boss regretted that internal squabbles that rocked the association had impeded its development at some time but the body has moved on with its present strides.

Okafor said the association has created a support system that would benefit the younger generation of musicians both economically and business.

He urged artistes who have not registered with PMAN to do so to benefit from opportunities in the industry. The registration fee for PMAN membership is N6,000 only.

On her part, Lady I.B, chairman, PMAN Rivers State chapter, called on the association to inject fresh blood with ideas at the state level to effect positive change in the system.

“PMAN should change some of the state chairmen with vibrant and younger musicians. We need to inject new blood into the system to attain greater heights,” she said.

She challenged every member of the association to leave a legacy of positive achievements so that posterity would remember them long after they are gone.

It is important to know that PMAN has launched innovative plans for its members. It has a membership Biometric Identity Card/Bank Card scheme with Zenith Bank, which will offer eligible members some benefits including; health, pension, life insurance, royalties collection and legal consultations. Other benefits are: discounts when card is used in selected hotels and airport lounges, access to music workshops, and other events organised by PMAN or in collaboration with PMAN.

PMAN has a commercial television station to promote Nigerian music and Nigerian musicians while repositioning the music industry through various sponsored activities that will be heavily promoted on PMAN TV. It also has a commercial FM radio station, which is the first to pay royalties to artistes based on airplay data.

PMAN as well has an affordable housing scheme for its members, which enables musicians to purchase real estate properties at very affordable rates with limited payment plans in the PMAN music village in Lagos and Abuja.

During the unveiling, PMAN observed a one-minute-silence in honour of one of its members, Sammie OKposo, who died recently. The late gospel artiste will be buried on December 15, 2022.