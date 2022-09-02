Inside the boutique at Anchorage

If you are an avid traveler, whether for business or leisure, there is always something to be excited about on every single visit to Anchorage.

From the best of nature, world-class facilities, high level networking platform and a pool of proven professionals, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel is worth your stay.

Of course, the hotel, which is the flagship of the Radisson Hotel Group in Nigeria, is among the best located hotels in Nigeria.

It sits on the bank of the beautiful Lagos Lagoon in the upscale Victoria Island. From here, guests can enjoy scenic views of the up-and-coming city.

The deal is the 170 well-appointed rooms and suites, with each category offering unique allure and enduring coziness. From the breathtaking Lagos Lagoon and to the sprawling Victoria Island, the rooms come with panoramic views. You will also appreciate the investment made in upgrading the rooms recently.

Read also: How to save on rising hotel accommodation

Again, a wellness area holds attractions for the guests, luring them to relax in the massage room, steam room, the pool and well-equipped gym for fitness buffs.

For the foodies, Voyage Restaurant and the Surface Bar & Grill, manned by culinary professionals, offer delicacies for all palates.

For the corporate guests, the hotel’s event centre is open to cater to meeting needs.

However, the hotel still has an offering, which is worth trying. Tucked at the hotel’s basement is The Boutique, a shopping arcade, which hosts some top luxury brands across many products offerings including; fashion attires and accessories, cosmetics, artifacts, luxuries bags, shoes and other lifestyle offerings.

Also in the boutique are spa outfits, unisex hair salon offering beyond hair to manicure, pedicure, makeup and other services.

With over 20 outlets, the boutique is truly worth visiting for shopping for personal effects, personal cleanup, for purchasing items, which the guests or visitors can present as souvenirs and gifts to loved ones.

As one of the hotel executives pointed out, the shopping outlet complements other offerings of the hotel to keep the guests within, enable them to make the most of their stay and to also enjoy one-stop-shop offering, which the hotel is.

The brands at the hotel’s in-house shopping outfit include: Aga Culture, Gael, Verafina, Mom &I Beauty Studio, among others.

Meanwhile, the hotel urges guests to visit The Boutique during their visit to complete the ‘Anchorage’ experience.