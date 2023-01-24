Ghana makes impressive showing at FITUR 2023

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Ghana’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, has led a delegation comprising officials of the Ministry, the Ghana Tourism Authority and tourism and travel businesses in the private sector to this year’s FITUR in Madrid, Spain.

While there, the Minister has had meetings with international entities and individuals with the aim of attracting investments into Ghana’s tourism sector. Awal also participated in other industry side activities at FITUR.

Speaking to VoyagesAfriq from Madrid, Ibrahim Awal said, “Ghana is seeking investment to raise the profile of its tourism and cultural attractions to higher levels in order to attract more tourists.”

He added that areas of focus needing investment push include hotels, adventure, eco tourism, restaurants, cruises and kayaking.

The Ghana Tourism Authority led by its CEO, Akwasi Agyeman has mounted a stand and is co-exhibiting with Ghanaian tour operators and agents as they introduce the country’s tourism products and offerings to patrons and promote the destination.

The Minster has been touting the success of the 2022 edition of ‘December in Gh’ which he said has become a major initiative for shoring up international arrivals; especially, in the last quarter of the year.

Part of the reasons for Ghana’s presence at FITUR is to consolidate its Europe market and open the country up as an option for Spanish-speaking countries as it seeks to ramp up international tourists arrivals for this year.