World Iyan Carnival to boost Nigeria’s yam production, export – Ajayi

To boost yam production, export, and promote cultural heritage in Africa’s most populous country, the World Iyan Carnival has been launched, according to Prince Ajayi, founder of the World Iyan Carnival.

He said 50 million tubers of yam will be cultivated under the initiative and this will help boost the country’s current production of 61 million metric tons, citing data from the United Nations Food Agency.

To do this, he said the initiative is leveraging its partnerships with the private and public sectors. Ajayi described the World Iyan Carnival as an innovative and ambitious project targeted at tackling food security in Nigeria and across Africa by engaging stakeholders in the food and processing industry.

He stated that the initiative seeks to elevate African cuisine and leverage food as a cultural and economic tool while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

According to him, the carnival aligns with the Lagos Accord under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where the governors of Western Nigeria are committed to advancing food production and security efforts and will also support the government’s plans to bolster food security.

The founder says that the World Iyan Carnival is seven years of research and development, driven by a profound passion for African food and social impact.

“It began as a simple idea with a clear objective – to celebrate African cuisine while contributing to global food security initiatives, including the zero-hunger movement,” he said.

“This idea quickly evolved into a large-scale project that not only showcases traditional African culinary practices but also addresses food security challenges,” he added.

Ajayi explained that the team behind the World Iyan Carnival embarked on an extensive journey, traveling across various states to explore local culinary traditions. He noted that through the documentaries and interviews, the team captured the traditions, laying the groundwork for a project that is both culturally significant and socially impactful.

He said the multi-faceted project is structured around four core pillars, each designed to contribute to the overall goals of promoting food security, celebrating African culture, and fostering economic growth through tourism and agriculture.

The maiden of the World Iyan Carnival will commence in Lagos is scheduled to take place December 27, 2024, in Ado-Ekiti and it will feature two events – Omoge Iyan Pageant and the Iyan Challenge.

The Pageant will showcase contestants who exemplify the rich traditions of their regions, while the Iyan Challenge is a competition for African men to demonstrate their expertise in the complete process of Iyan production, from cultivating yams to creating the dish.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by visiting the World Iyan Carnival social media handles to register.

The second pillar will be an epic documentary that delves into the origin and cultural significance of Iyan (pounded yam) within African societies.

This documentary, which will premiere at the National Theater in Lagos next year will showcase the history, tradition, and culinary art behind this ancestral dish. The third and fourth pillars are – the cultivation of 50 million yam tubers and the Aafin Iyan Resort.

“The Aafin Iyan Resort is the first of its kind in Africa. This resort will combine tourism, culture, history, and heritage, offering visitors an immersive experience of African cuisine and cultural traditions.”