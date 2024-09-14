Did you know? 10 random food facts

Food is full of surprises, and the more you learn, the more you realize how fascinating the things we eat every day can be.

Here are ten random food facts that might just blow your mind.

The colour of a bell pepper does not indicate a different plant?

Green, yellow, orange, and red bell peppers often come from the same plant, with the different colours simply representing various stages of ripeness. Green peppers are the least ripe and have a more bitter taste, while red peppers are fully ripe and sweeter.

The most expensive coffee in the world comes from cat droppings?

Kopi Luwak, also known as civet coffee, is made from coffee beans that have been eaten and excreted by a civet, a cat-like mammal. The beans ferment as they pass through the civet’s digestive system, which is said to give the coffee its unique flavour. It is one of the most expensive coffees in the world, with some varieties costing hundreds of pounds per kilo.

Potato chips were invented out of spite

The story goes that potato chips were invented by a chef named George Crum in 1853. A customer at his restaurant kept sending back his fried potatoes, complaining they were too thick. In frustration, Crum sliced the potatoes as thin as possible, fried them until they were hard, and added extra salt. To his surprise, the customer loved them, and potato chips were born.

Chocolate was once used as currency

The ancient Aztecs valued cacao beans so highly that they used them as a form of currency. They believed chocolate was a gift from the gods, and it was so precious that they used cacao beans as currency to buy food and other goods

Honey never spoils

Honey is one of the only foods that never goes bad. Archaeologists have found pots of honey in ancient Egyptian tombs that are over 3,000 years old and still perfectly edible. The secret lies in honey’s natural antibacterial properties and low moisture content, which prevents bacteria from growing. However, proper storage is required.

Apples float because they are 25% air

Ever wondered why apples float when you dunk them in water? It is because about 25% of an apple’s volume is air. This is because when an item is more dense than water it will sink, if it is less dense it will float. Apples are less dense than water, so they float.

Ketchup was used as medicine?

In the 19th century, ketchup was sold as a cure for indigestion and other ailments. The idea was first proposed by Dr. John Cook Bennett, an American physician, in 1834, who is said to sell the recipe later in form of ‘tomato pills’. He claimed that tomatoes had medicinal properties, and he created a tomato-based ketchup that was marketed as a health tonic.

The world’s largest pizza was over 13,500 square feet

The largest pizza ever made was prepared in Los Angeles, California, USA, in 2023. It was gluten-free and measured 13,957.77 square feet (1,296.72 square metres). The ingredients for this pizza included 6,193 kilograms (13,653 pounds) of dough, 2,244 kilograms (4,948 pounds) of sweet marinara sauce, 3,992 kilograms (8,800 pounds) of cheese and roughly 630,496 pepperoni slices. The pizza was named “Ottavia”.

Pineapples take up to three years to grow

Pineapples are a tropical treat, but they are also one of the slowest-growing fruits. From the time they are planted to the moment they are ready to be harvested, it can take anywhere from 18 to 36 months.

Cheese is the most stolen food in the world

Studies have shown that cheese is the most stolen food item globally, with around 4% of the world’s cheese supply going missing each year.