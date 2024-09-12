Sanwo-Olu harps on eco-friendly food packaging to reduce waste

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State

…As LAWMA re-echos negative impact of styrofoam on environment

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on food processing companies to prioritise biodegradable and compostable packaging materials to reduce food waste and protect the environment. This initiative aims to tackle food waste and promote environmental sustainability.

He made the call at the 11th edition of the PROPAK West Africa 2024: Smart Packaging Conference, in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme, “Unlocking Nigeria food security: Implementation of smart packaging to reduce waste”, the governor, represented by Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, the state commissioner for commerce, cooperatives, trade, and investment, underscored the role of food packaging and processing industries in driving economic growth. He urged stakeholders to embrace eco-friendly packaging technologies. He emphasised the need for collaboration across sectors to manage plastic waste responsibly and develop innovations that protect the environment.

Sanwo-Olu charged stakeholders to embrace eco-friendly packaging technologies. He emphasised the need for collaboration across sectors to manage plastic waste responsibly and develop innovations that protect the environment as the country loses a significant portion of its food production due to inadequate packaging and storage.

Speaking also at the event, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), echoed his concerns and highlighted the global challenge of food waste and its contribution to environmental problems.

“According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), roughly one-third of the annual food produced globally for human consumption—approximately 1.3 billion tonnes—is lost or wasted. These losses are particularly unfortunate in Africa, where approximately 20 percent of the population is undernourished”, he said.

Gbadegesin outlined the state government’s efforts in addressing plastic waste, including the recent ban on styrofoam and other single-use plastics. The LAWMA presentation showcased innovative packaging solutions like bioplastics, biodegradable films, and plant-based materials. These alternatives promote a circular economy where packaging minimises environmental impact. Studies show that consumers increasingly favour brands committed to environmental responsibility, creating an opportunity for businesses that adopt sustainable packaging.

Segun Ajayi, director-general of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), on his part, pledged the association’s full support to the initiative. He stated that the event was a potential avenue to creating a great future where everyone would have access to nutritious food and smart packaging, adding that the organisation was committed to prioritising the interest of consumers.

The conference also featured industry leaders who emphasised their commitment to prioritising consumer interests and ensuring access to both nutritious food and smart packaging solutions for a sustainable future.