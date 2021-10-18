World Food Day: Traders get plastic crates from Vendease to curb losses

A donation of plastic crates to traders at the Mile 12 International Market in Lagos, to help curtail food waste, was recently done by Vendease, an agri-tech company, which says it was in demonstration of its commitment in contributing to global efforts towards strengthening food security and socio-economic prosperity.

The provision of plastic crates is expected to substitute for raffia baskets, which are commonly used by traders in the market and contribute to food loss.

A statement by the company said the exercise, which was done in commemoration of this year’s World Food Day 2021, is part of its efforts to tackle food waste as it has become a matter of international concern with drastic effects on the economy, the environment and collective food security. Vendease says the initiative also aligns with its disposition to fulfill the United Nations’ SDG Goal 12, which is Responsible Consumption and Production–geared towards eco-friendly production methods and reducing the amount of food waste by 2030.

Celebrated annually on 16th of October, the World Food Day is marked worldwide to promote global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger whilst reinforcing the need to ensure healthy diets for all. The day has since become one of the most celebrated and recognized dates on the United Nations calendar.

Tunde Kara, chief executive officer, Vendease, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at expediting growth and development in the Nigerian food industry whilst driving transformation in the nation’s agricultural value chain.

“As a responsible organization and key player in the Nigerian food industry, Vendease continually seeks avenues to improve effectiveness and efficiency of the food value chain; hence, this initiative. The World Food Day is a significant day for us as it is behooves stakeholders to make concerted efforts to contribute to the actualization of food security, which will drive socio-economic development,” he said.

He further referenced reports, which show Nigeria loses at least N3.7 trillion to food wastage and poor cold chain logistics yearly. “It is considering this that we have chosen to commemorate this year’s World Food Day by donating hundreds of plastic crates to traders here in Mile 12, as this will not only help curb food wastage but also mitigate its devastating effects on the economy”, he stated.

Abdullahi Babanyaya, vice chairman of the Toamto section at the Mile 12 Market, lauded the initiative, describing it as a charitable act which will impact their bottom line.

“We are happy to work together with Vendease and will continue to support their efforts in transforming the food value chain in Nigeria,” he is quoted in the statement.

According to Kara, up to 40 percent post-harvest loss of food waste occurs during the procurement, transportation and distribution of produce from farms to consumers and initiatives such as this may help lower this wastage.