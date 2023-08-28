Why youths need training on sustainable farming

Green skills often referred to as sustainable or environmental skills encompass a wide array of proficiencies that facilitate ecologically conscious practices.

These skills include sustainable farming techniques, resource management, biodiversity conservation, waste reduction, and renewable energy integration. By equipping youth with these skills, they can play a transformative role in reshaping conventional agricultural practices.

Engaging young people in the realm of sustainable agriculture not only imparts practical skills but also cultivates a deeper awareness of environmental issues.

Educating youth about the impact of their choices on the ecosystem can inspire them to adopt sustainable lifestyles and advocate for greener practices within their communities.

Sustainable agriculture practices, driven by green skills, can enhance food security by increasing the efficiency of resource utilization and minimizing negative environmental impacts.

Youth involvement in these practices contributes to a resilient food supply, which is essential given the growing global population and the uncertainties posed by climate change.

To join the whole World in celebrating International Youth Day, Soilless farm lab through the Enterprise of Youth in Agriculture (EYiA) held a series of activities to celebrate young heroes that have been on their toes ensuring Nigerians do not go hungry.

A group representing the community secondary school toured the farm before the program commenced and a panelists section was held centered on ‘the importance of green skills for youths and their role in fostering sustainable agriculture.’

The following topics were discussed by the panelists: understanding green skills, youth engagement and awareness, enhancing food security, fostering innovation, promoting rural development and addressing unemployment.

According to the panelists, the innovative spirit of youth can be harnessed to develop novel solutions for sustainable agriculture. From utilizing precision farming technologies to implementing agroforestry practices, young individuals armed with green skills can introduce innovative methods that balance productivity with environmental preservation, they stated.

They noted that equipping rural youth with green skills not only revitalizes farming practices but also promotes rural development through the creation of employment opportunities in sustainable agriculture, these skills can help alleviate rural unemployment and migration.

Agriculture is both a contributor to and a victim of climate change. Through the adoption of climate-smart practices, informed by green skills, young farmers can mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, enhance soil health, and bolster the sector’s resilience against changing climatic conditions, the panelists said.

Afterward, Samson Ogbole, team lead of Soilless Farm Lab shared his personal experience on their journey so far in agriculture.

He pointed out how the role of green skills in shaping the future of agriculture cannot be understated. As the torchbearers of tomorrow, youth have a vital role to play in transforming conventional farming practices into more sustainable and ecologically sensitive endeavors.

By investing in education, training, and mentorship that focuses on green skills, we can empower the younger generation to lead the charge toward a greener, more resilient agricultural sector. As we look ahead, governments, educational institutions, and communities must unite to cultivate a generation of environmentally conscious farmers who will sow the seeds of sustainability for generations to come.

Also, Babatunde Olarenwaju, a guest speaker and food safety expert charged the youths to have the right circle of companions who will push them to greatness in the agribusiness.

Olarenwaju also pointed out that the youths have a lot of untapped capabilities and their adaptability and unwavering commitment possesses the capacity to instigate constrictive transformations, whether on a global scale or within local communities.

Highlights of the occasion include cutting of the international youth day cake. The Food Army group also gave insights on food wastage. There were also Dance, Song and Spoken word presentation by the cohort three partners of the Enterprise for youth in agriculture (EYiA) program.

